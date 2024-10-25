Cincinnati resident shares his special connection to Jerry Springer mural
Cincinnati resident shares his special connection to Jerry Springer mural
Cincinnati resident shares his special connection to Jerry Springer mural
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a daring bikini and on Thursday she didn't disappoint. See photos.
In 2021, Seth Rogen said he did not have any plans to work with James Franco again, after Franco settled a 2019 sexual misconduct lawsuit
Trump rallygoers' grasp of right-wing issues is not so MAGA-nificent in a "Jimmy Kimmel" video.
Hollywood hero Liam Neeson announced some surprising news that will leave his movie fans devastated. Find out more about what the Taken actor has said...
The singer shares daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith, 13, with wife Nicole Kidman
Trump adviser Jason Miller has claimed that an interview with Sunny Hostin on The View might have “killed” Kamala Harris’s chances of winning the White House. Speaking on the ‘Playbook Deep Dive’ podcast, Miller claimed that the vice president’s decision to switch her strategy and embark on a series of media appearances had “backfired.” “Who would have thought that Sunny Hostin from The View really killed Kamala Harris’s candidacy?” said Miller. “But you can make the case that Sunny did.”
With 12 days left, Joy Behar is officially sick of this election. On Thursday’s The View, the co-host shared her reaction to a clip from an “undecided voter” who complained after Kamala Harris’ Wednesday night town hall on CNN that this election “feels like high school gossip.” According to the focus group participant, the candidates should “stop trashing each other.” “This woman doesn’t know what she’s talking about, if you ask my opinion,” Behar shot back. “‘I’m still on the fence,’” she added
Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves drop their pants to celebrate the first birthday of his tequila brand, Pantalones – and his 55th birthday. See the picture here...
The 27-year-old welcomed a son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August
The fresh-off-the-runway look was business in the front, party everywhere else.
Prince William followed strict royal rules around dinner time as a child, but he has likely not enforced them on his three kids with Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Over a year after ending 'The Rachael Ray Show,' the celebrity cook has a new podcast and a partnership with A&E Networks
Lively and Reynolds got all dressed up for a Broadway show.
In 2014, the 'Modern Family' alum was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Matt Prokop over claims he verbally and physically abused her
Chris Jericho's continued nonsense headlines this week's look at the highlights and lowlights from WWE and AEW action.
“The Tonight Show” host staged a faux call with the veteran Democratic operative, and things got weird.
The former president rapped a few lines of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" at a rally in Detroit, sending the crowd into a tizzy.
Queen Camilla recently revealed King Charles has a worrying working habit, and it could damage his health
Former Hallmark casting director Penny Perry alleges the channel is engaging in “vile and ageist conduct” against cast and crew members
The actor's girlfriend recently made her debut on the Victoria's Secret runway during the brand's fashion show on Oct. 15