Cincinnati sounds inspire unique holiday song
The Play Audio team is amplifying the sounds of the places we all know and love, using their organic sounds to make a Christmas tune.
The Play Audio team is amplifying the sounds of the places we all know and love, using their organic sounds to make a Christmas tune.
The legendary singer spoke about his music on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on Dec. 17
"I was screaming at the TV," one viewer wrote on Instagram
The Euphoria actress whisked us away from the British drizzle via swimwear snap - see more
Kendall Jenner's home at Christmas time is one of the most beautiful celebrity homes we've ever seen. Transformed into a real life scene from The Holiday, Kim Kardashian's sister's LA mansion is a total winter wonderland - see inside
Never meet your heroes, and never slap your celebrity crush.
And she has someone in mind to fill the role, too.
The reality TV star teamed up with her brother-in-law Travis Barker for the festive song on Monday, Dec. 23
Fan-favorite characters Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler will lead the new series. Here’s what we know about the show so far.
Tiger and Charlie played in their first PNC Championship back in 2020
Emma and Bruce share two daughters, while the retired actor is also dad to three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore
While in town filming, Randolph visited Weatherford’s Teskey’s Saddle Shop, which she calls “Cowboys Costco.”
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen having lunch at Soho House in West Hollywood, reportedly to exchange Christmas gifts.
The gift arrived at the girl's hospital room just days after she met the "Karma" singer
A group of contractors were initially not paid after they hired by a construction company to work on the actor's new Paramount+ series
The actor confirmed to Fandango that he grew out his "claws" to play Bob Dylan, who famously wore long nails
Floyd popped the question to Frei in her hometown of Boston on Saturday, Dec. 21
Honestly, maybe you just had to be there.
Blake Lively said her "It Ends with Us" costar Justin Baldoni tried to damage her reputation in a new legal complaint, which named other celebrities.
"I went to bed last night at midnight," the comedian said of his unusual sleeping habits
The "Weekend Update" host admitted he was "genuinely worried" as the actor watched her husband read shocking jokes fed to him by co-host Michael Che.