Cincinnati well represented ahead of Donald Trump's White House return
Cincinnati well represented ahead of Donald Trump's White House return
Cincinnati well represented ahead of Donald Trump's White House return
Justine Bateman feels like she can breathe again after the presidential election. She's not alone – though many disagree.
The former national security adviser warned that this single trait "won't serve the country well."
The man tapped for the top international role inside the Trump White House isn't just predicting the defeat of Canada's Trudeau government: He's celebrating it.Mike Waltz has a vast digital footprint on international issues in his six years as a congressman, following careers in business, defence policy, and as a decorated special-forces veteran.He's been selected by Donald Trump for the powerful position of national security adviser in the next White House, the president-elect confirmed in a st
The tradition-bucking Melania Trump likely won’t call the White House home these next four years. Discussions about how—and where—the 52-year-old will spend her days in Donald Trump’s second term remains “ongoing,” CNN reported Wednesday, but sources said she’s “unlikely to move to Washington full time in her second go-round as first lady.” Melania won’t be entirely absent in Washington, the network reported. She’s still expected to turn up to major events like state dinners and have her own “pl
Ty Cobb also dunked on Donald Trump's cabinet picks with a brutal basketball analogy.
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's border czar says there is an "extreme national security vulnerability" along the Canada-U.S. border that he plans to deal with the moment the new Republican administration takes power.Tom Homan, named Sunday as the official in charge of all U.S. border issues, said in a television interview that he expects there will be "tough conversations" with Ottawa about the situation along the Canada-U.S. border. "The problem with the northern border is a huge national s
Donald Trump landed in Washington Wednesday to celebrate Republicans’ soon-to-be control over the White House and Congress, and visit lame-duck President Joe Biden in person. Trump and Biden were seated in chairs next to each other by a crackling fire in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity ahead of their first official transition meeting. “Politics is tough and in many cases it’s not a nice world but it is a nice world today,” Trump said in their roughly one-minute appearance before cameras.
The MSNBC anchor also pointed out the “funniest” part of the president-elect’s press release about the billionaire’s new role.
The news network's Republican foil tried to make light of Trump's post-election moves, but viewers' nerves are raw.
President-elect Donald Trump announced that billionaire Elon Musk and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency,” despite the fact that government agencies can only be created by an act of Congress. The new office will be named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE—a reference to a decade-old meme that was later turned into a cryptocurrency beloved by Musk. Both Ramaswamy and Musk celebrated in posts on X, the social media site Musk purchased fo
The late night host brought out a “guest” that just might get under the president-elect’s skin.
Former White House aide Peter Navarro questioned whether President-elect Trump’s nominees could get confirmed if either Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) or Sen. John Cornyn (R -Texas) is elected as Senate majority leader. Navarro argued some Trump supporters who have been mentioned as potential Cabinet nominees, such as Kash Patel, a former Defense official in the first Trump administration, would not make…
After a scheduling hearing for his upcoming fraud trial, self-styled right-wing warrior Steve Bannon stood outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday afternoon and threatened top law enforcement officers in the city, state, and nation. He mentioned in particular Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Associate Attorney General Lisa Monaco, and special prosecutor Jack Smith. “The hunted are to become the hunt
The late night host tore into the son of the president-elect over a “bold” social media post.
The “Late Show” host said he needed to “take this opportunity” to address the president-elect.
Melania Trump is snubbing Jill Biden by skipping a traditional tea with the first lady, the Daily Mail reports. The once-and-future first lady is reportedly declining the Bidens’ invitation to join Donald Trump when he meets with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday. CNN confirmed the report, citing sources who explained that she has a scheduling conflict related to her new memoir and that the decision is not yet final. The outlet added that Melania‘s move is a marker of her auton
California couple Joanna McIsaac-Kierklo and Ed Kierklo wanted to spend their later years in southern France, so they moved. They quickly realized how hard it was and wanted to return, until the US election.
The Ontario Liberal Party is pledging to reduce the income tax rate for middle class families and eliminate provincial sales tax on hydro bills, if they win in the 2026 election.The party's proposal would see Ontario's personal income tax rate for those making between $51,446 and $75,000 reduced by two per cent, from the current 9.15 per cent to 7.15 per cent. A party spokesperson said those earning just more than that would also benefit from the plan. Someone earning $85,000 in taxable income,
From "corporate bankruptcies", to reports of butter theft and huge potato inflation, pressures on Russia continue.
The "Daily Show" host slammed this as a "losing strategy" that's been known for decades.