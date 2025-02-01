Cincinnati woman among victims of plane crash near Washington DC
"They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."
"The rest of my texts did not get delivered, that's when I realized something might be up," Hamaad Raza said of receiving a message from his wife 20 minutes before the plane was due to land
A 56-year-old Californian man has agreed to plead guilty to operating the drone that crashed into a Quebec water bomber plane fighting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles earlier this month. Peter Tripp Akemann, who is from Culver City, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Friday, where United States federal prosecutors charged him with one count of unsafe operation of an unmanned aircraft. Akemann will remain out of jail under court supervision during his case. He has not yet entered his plea. The
TROY, Mich. (AP) — A pressurized oxygen chamber exploded Friday, killing a 5-year-old patient and injuring his mother at a suburban Detroit medical facility.
NEW YORK — New details have emerged in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex-trafficking and racketeering case, with the music mogul now accused of dangling a victim over an apartment balcony and coercing two more women into commercial sex acts, according to a superseding federal indictment filed Thursday. The superseding indictment doesn’t add any new charges against the music mogul, but prosecutors now ...
Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00
Walmart recalled Braga Fresh Marketside broccoli and the FDA just categorized it as Class 1, meaning the produce is potentially “deadly.” Here’s why.
"These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.
ABC 10News reporter Olivia González-Britt explains how San Diego County is bracing for new tariffs on Mexico.
The judge said the parents infantilized their daughter, now 20, telling them, 'She’s never been allowed to grow up'
Melissa Noble took what was meant to be an epic Christmas vacation to Bali with 18 family members. There were red flags before anyone got on a plane.
Mother-of-two Sophie Evans had just returned home from the school drop-off when she was murdered.
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32 — who are part of a set of triplets — went missing over three weeks ago after last being seen in the early hours of Jan. 7
A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule
The recalled product was sold at stores in Oregon and Washington
Just over a week after firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard, eliminating all the members of a key aviation security advisory group, and freezing all hiring at the Federal Aviation Administration, including key air traffic controllers, the United States has experienced its deadliest aviation disaster in nearly 24 years. Officials fear that all 60 passengers and four crew members on board an American Airlines flight have died after the jet collided with an
A man convicted of sexually assaulting four strangers in Vancouver in 2023 won't serve any jail time for his offences. On Wednesday, a judge granted 25-year-old Hussein Al-Shami a conditional discharge and sentenced him to 30 months of probation, the B.C. Prosecution Service told CBC News.Al-Shami pleaded guilty to the offences in October, saying he had sexually assaulted four people in April and May of 2023. At the time, the Vancouver Police Department said four women between the ages of 25 and
Two girls, ages eight and 10, were walking to school together Thursday morning in Winnipeg when a man followed them and grabbed one girl's hand, police say.An adult in the area witnessed the incident and intervened, prompting the man to release the girl's hand and run off, police said in a Friday news release.The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on John Brebeuf Place, around Beaverbrook and Centennial streets in the city's River Heights area.Both girls arrived at school safely and reported the
A CNN commentator swiftly took down a post and apologized after suggesting that President Donald Trump was responsible for Wednesday’s aircraft collision in Washington D.C. In a post on X, network contributor Bakari Sellers reasoned that “timing matters” in bringing up politics following a disaster—and that he might have done so too soon, while local emergency personnel are still actively searching for survivors. The Federal Aviation Administration, American Airlines, and U.S. Army have all conf
Jon Maravilla said he was not able to board a Delta Airlines flight from Wichita to Atlanta because of the size of his dog