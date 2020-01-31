Cincinnati Zoo's Fiona the Hippo Has Unexpected Prediction for Super Bowl LIV

Fiona, a three-year-old, half-ton hippopotamus, had an ambiguous reaction when tasked with picking between the teams in Super Bowl LIV – the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers – a video posted to Facebook by the Cincinnati Zoo shows.

The footage shows the beloved hippo in front of two objects, each painted with the teams’ respective logos. Fiona approaches the Kansas City Chiefs, but her reaction came as a surprise. She touches the logo with her snout, vomits up her lettuce lunch, then touches the logo again, leading to a debate on social media: did Fiona choose the Chiefs, or was her reaction in favor of the 49ers?

In 2018, Fiona correctly predicted the Philadelphia Eagles over the New England Patriots. Though she favored the losing Los Angeles Rams in 2019, a 50 percent accuracy rate is not half bad.

Fiona gained a following in 2017, as the smallest known hippopotamus to survive birth in captivity. She was born six weeks prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo.

The Chiefs and the 49ers face off on February 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Credit: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden via Storyful