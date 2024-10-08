Cincinnatians with ties to Florida coast prepare for impact of Hurricane Milton
Cincinnatians with ties to Florida coast prepare for impact of Hurricane Milton
Cincinnatians with ties to Florida coast prepare for impact of Hurricane Milton
Parts of Florida’s west coast could see up to 15 feet of storm surge.
BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s storm-battered Gulf Coast raced against a Category 5 hurricane Monday as workers sprinted to pick up debris left over from Helene two weeks ago and highways were clogged with people fleeing ahead of the storm.
Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the forecast details
Close behind Hurricane Kirk, Leslie has now strengthened into a hurricane.
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
Florida's susceptibility to hurricanes doesn't deter millions of people from buying homes there. Now some may be reevaluating the risks and costs.
It’s a clash of the seasons in the next 24 hours for Ontario with a risk of severe thunderstorms Sunday for some areas before a sharp cooldown ushers in a risk of snow and frost for other locales this week
There are just four weeks until daylight saving time ends for the year. The twice-annual time changing tradition will pick back up in March.
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm’s odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
Hurricane Milton could bring life-threatening impacts to Florida through this week
The White House said that Ron DeSantis and Joe Biden spoke Monday night following reports that the Republican governor of Florida had refused calls from the president and Vice President Kamala Harris as officials continue hurricane recovery efforts and prepare for another to make landfall later this week.
The Mayor of Norman Wells, N.W.T. says his community is in a "crisis situation," with already high fuel costs set to skyrocket next week as suppliers begin to bring in fuel through costly air barging.Mayor Frank Pope told CBC he is expecting the price of heating oil in his community to increase to approximately $5.50 per litre early next week. Meanwhile, pictures shared with CBC show the wholesale price of gasoline in the community was $4.60 on Thursday — up from $2.38 per litre less than a week
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.
Hurricane Milton is intensifying in the Gulf of Mexico, reaching speeds of 85 mph on Sunday night as a Category 1 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center. Late Monday night, Milton is forecast to reach Category 4 status and stay at that strength through Tuesday before weakening slightly on Wednesday before it makes landfall as a Category 3, per the NHC. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Milton is currently forecast to make landfall in the Madeira Beach area of Pinellas County around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, adding that the forecast path of the storm could change over the next few days.
Crews in Florida are racing to clear debris from Hurricane Helene as Hurricane Milton closes in on the state. Biden says his administration is already positioning resources.
Meteorologist Kevin Mackay has the detail
Climate change may break that glass ceiling.
Hurricanes are currently forming all across the Atlantic. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)Unexpected weather conditions slowed the formation of Atlantic hurricanes in September, but those patterns have shifted and more storms are expected in the coming weeks.But there are no immediate concerns for Atlantic Canada, said Chris Fogarty, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre."We are somewhat protected right now," Fogarty said."We have a big non-tropical low-pressure area coming later this we
A black bear and her three cubs have been euthanized after breaking into a Colorado home and attacking its 74-year-old resident, officials said.