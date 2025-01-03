Cincinnatians who were visiting New Orleans during terror attack return home

The Daily Beast

Ryan Reynolds is being dragged into the Hollywood legal showdown between Justin Baldoni and the Deadpool star’s wife, Blake Lively. In an 87-page lawsuit filed against the New York Times on New Year’s Eve, Baldoni accuses Reynolds of “berating” him after he allegedly asked how much Lively, his co-star, weighed before he was supposed to lift her in a scene for the movie It Ends With Us. (Lively and Reynolds are not named in Baldoni’s suit as defendants.)