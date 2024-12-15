Cindy Crawford Is ‘Dancing Into the Holiday Season’ with Husband Rande Gerber in Festive 360-Degree Video

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber are celebrating the holidays from all angles!

On Sunday, Dec. 15, the 58-year-old supermodel-entrepreneur shared a wholesome 360-degree video on Instagram, showing her dancing back-to-back with her husband as they got festive at a holiday party.

Crawford and Gerber, 62, could be seen surrounded by white Christmas trees and balloons as they danced along to Stevie Wonder's 1967 classic "What Christmas Means To Me" — while wearing sparkly hats.

"Dancing into the holiday season with @randegerber 💃🎄♥️," she wrote for the video’s caption, in which she tagged her husband of 26 years.

The video featured overlapping text that read "Happy Holidays, Park House 2024" — and was presumably taken at Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott's "Park House" home with Zooey Deschanel. Scott commented under the video, "Such a fun night 🥰🎄," while Crawford responded, "thank you for including us! So fun!!!"

Other commenters wrote under the video that Crawford and Gerber were the "funniest couple" and "too cute." "Lovely to see you still have fun together after many years together 😁🌲☃️🧑‍🎄," one Instagram user wrote.

In May, the duo — who share daughter Kaia, 23, and son Presley, 25 — celebrated 26 years of marriage. At the time, Crawford shared a heartfelt caption on Instagram alongside a throwback photo of her and her husband, writing that she was "so proud of us and all we have navigated together."

"You know you’ve been married a long time when the photos from your early years look like they came out of a time capsule," Crawford wrote of the image, which showed her sitting in her husband's lap while wearing a light pink cable-knit sweater. "... I love our life and having my best friend by my side. Here’s to more — more laughing, more dancing, more loving! ❤️"

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, Crawford discussed how they've remained happy as a couple after 26 years of marriage.

"First of all, Rande and I were friends first. Definitely, we had chemistry, but we had a friendship, and I think that that is a great foundation to build a marriage on because even when you're going through stressful times, the way you treat a good friend is with respect and understanding and compassion," she explained. "I feel like that's helped us weather 25 years and some storms."

Lars Niki/Getty Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber in 2017

And secondly, “We don't fight ugly. I think sometimes people say things in the heat of the moment that are hard to take back, and we don't really do that," Crawford added. "We try to fight about just what we're fighting about and not character assassinate each other.”

Crawford also described what a typical day looks like for them: go to the gym together, eat lunch, work and have dinner with friends.

“Sometimes we're just jam-packed with work, and then other times we're dipping our toe in retired life," she told PEOPLE. "I think we'd drive each other crazy and ourselves crazy if we didn't work at all, but we're lucky we love what we do.”



