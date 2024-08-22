Cinespia Sets ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ & ‘Coraline’ Screenings At Hollywood Forever Cemetery This Halloween
Although summer movies are continuing to heat up at the box office, Cinespia is looking ahead to fall with some spooky classics.
For its October 2024 lineup, presented by Amazon MGM Studios, the LA-based organization announced screenings of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), Trick ‘r Treat (2007), Coraline (2009) and Suspiria (1977), leading up to Halloween.
More from Deadline
The Enduring Allure Of 'Coraline' At The Specialty Box Office
Kirsten Dunst Surprises Fans At 'Bring It On' & 'The Virgin Suicides' 25th Anniversary Double Feature
Elizabeth Banks, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Lee Daniels, Nick Jonas, Caligula & A Penguin Splash Into Crowded Market - Specialty Preview
Screening on the Fairbanks Lawn at Hollywood Forever Cemetery will be Texas Chainsaw Massacre on Oct. 5, a special 15th anniversary screening of Coraline on Oct. 12 and Trick ‘r Treat on Oct. 19.
Cinespia will also host a special Halloween night screening of director Dario Argento‘s horror classic Suspiria on Oct. 31 at the Orpheum Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.
The upcoming fall lineup comes after Cinespia will pay tribute to late actors Shelley Duvall and Paul Reubens with special screenings of The Shining on Aug. 31 and Pee-wee’s Big Adventure on Sept. 14 at Hollywood Forever, where Reubens was laid to rest last year.
Additionally, Cinespia’s Harry Potter tradition will mark its sixth year on Sept. 1 with a screening of The Half-Blood Prince (2009), followed by Chicago (2002) on Sept. 7, both at Hollywood Forever.
Last weekend, Kirsten Dunst graced fans with a surprise appearance at Cinespia’s annual slumber party, which celebrated the 25th anniversaries of her 1999 movies Bring It On and The Virgin Suicides with a double feature screening.
Best of Deadline
Everything We Know About 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Season 2 So Far
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.