Cinnamon the capybara reunited with family

A capybara who went missing from a Shropshire zoo sparking news coverage around the world has been reunited with her family and is settling back in.

Will Dorrell, from Hoo Zoo in Telford, said Cinnamon celebrated her first birthday while she was on the run.

He said: “It’s quite possible that she just popped down to the pub and had a week-long hangover.”

The giant rodent is recovering in private and should be on display again from next week, he said.

'Back safe and sound'

A belated birthday party is planned to take place for her next month.

Mr Dorrell said news of Cinnamon’s escape spread as far as media reports in North America.

He said there had already been talk of a children’s book and a movie based on Cinnamon’s adventure.

He said: “I don’t think she’s entirely aware of all the fuss she’s made to be honest, but she’s back settled in now back with her parents and her brother.”

While Cinnamon was missing, there were concerns she could end up on neighbouring Ministry of Defence land or nearby roads, but zookeepers aimed to coax her back and not scare her away.

They set up live traps and played capybara noises to encourage her home.

Eventually, 10 people went into a lake to move her back into a waiting cage.

After she was reunited with her brother, Churro, the pair settled down and snuggled up straight away, he said.

Her parents seemed “very disappointed in her” but all four were friends again now and the family back together, he added.

“All that really was ever important to us was getting her back safe and sound and now that is the case we can all breathe a sigh of relief,” he said.

