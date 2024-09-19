Cinnamon the capybara search paused by zoo

Capybara Cinnamon has been missing from her enclosure since Friday [Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World]

The search for Cinnamon the capybara, missing from a zoo since Friday, has been halted over fears she could move to a dangerous area.

Cinnamon escaped from her enclosure at Hoo Zoo in Telford, Shropshire, and was last seen on Wednesday night along with fresh tracks and droppings, keepers said.

Searches for her will resume this Friday night amid concerns that continued disturbances in the area could make her relocate.

Her current location is near a Ministry of Defence site and the zoo said they were concerned if Cinnamon moved there, they might not be able to recapture her.

The capybara has been spotted for two nights in a row in a field about 200m (650ft) away from her home.

The zoo thanked people for their support and added Cinnamon "has captured the hearts of so many people from all around the world".

The zoo has used a drone camera leading to sightings of Cinnamon on both Tuesday and Wednesday [Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World]

Cinnamon was born at the zoo alongside brother Churro and is now around one year old.

The zoo posted on Facebook: “Last night our keepers were again working through the night to try and recapture Cinnamon.

“She was spotted again by a thermal drone within 5m of the same location from Tuesday night.

“Unfortunately this area is extremely dense with almost impenetrable undergrowth that Cinnamon can easily move under but we cannot.”

The zoo said Cinnamon was comfortable where she was and they do not want to risk spooking her to move further away [Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World]

They said it looked as if Cinnamon was happy where she was.

“At present she is comfortable, content, not short on food and not at risk to predators so it's better that we take our time and recapture Cinnamon with the least amount of stress possible,” they added.

The zoo said there were several live traps in the area and these would still be checked throughout the day while the search operation was paused.

Mass searches would resume on Friday night unless things changed in the meantime, they added.

The animals are native to South America and are the largest living rodents in the world.

