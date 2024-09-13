Which cinnamon products have been recalled in 2024? What to know after Consumer Reports study

Before a recent report found high levels of lead in at least a dozen companies' cinnamon powders, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had been issuing recalls in 2024 for several brands' versions of the spice due to the presence of the toxic heavy metal and other "possible health risks."

Consumer Reports, a nonprofit that observes the safety and performance of goods, released the report on Thursday, identifying 12 brands whose cinnamon and multi-spice powders contained such high traces of lead that a quarter of a teaspoon of any of the products would exceed an individual's daily consumption threshold.

Some of the brands named in the report, specifically Paras and EGN, told Consumer Reports they planned on removing their cinnamon products from shelves. While others have not and ensure their products satisfy all of the FDA's and other federal and international agencies' requirements.

"Our lead test results show levels that are half of what the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers concerning in its recent recalls related to cinnamon," Badia, one of the companies named in the report, told USA TODAY on Friday in an email. "We want to assure you that Badia's products are safe for consumption."

Badia's cinnamon powder has not been recalled by the FDA this year, but several other similar products have.

Here are the cinnamon powder recalls issued by the FDA in 2024.

Which ground cinnamon brands have been recalled by the FDA?

Most recently, the FDA recalled Asli cinnamon powder on Aug. 28 due to it potentially being contaminated with lead.

"Short-term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms. It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure," according to the FDA.

Asli cinnamon powder

Gutierrez Distributor recalled its El Servidor Corp and Gutierrez brand ground cinnamon because it potentially contained elevated lead levels, the FDA said. Gutierrez recalled the cinnamon product twice, on Aug. 23 and Aug. 19, according to the federal agency.

El Servidor Corp

El Chilar HF, LLC recalled its ground cinnamon products on Aug. 13 due to them containing traces of lead.

El Chilar “Cinnamon Ground”

Here are the remaining recalls issued so far this year:

What cinnamon powders were deemed unsafe by Consumer Reports?

The 12 unsafe cinnamon powders named in the Consumers Report study are:

Paras cinnamon powder (3.52 ppm)

EGN cinnamon powder (2.91 ppm)

Mimi's Products ground cinnamon (2.03 ppm)

Bowl & Basket ground cinnamon (1.82 ppm)

Rani Brand ground cinnamon (1.39 ppm)

Zara Foods cinnamon powder (1.27 ppm)

Three Rivers cinnamon stick powder (1.26 ppm)

Yu Yee Brand five spice powder (1.25 ppm)

BaiLiFeng five spice powder (1.15 ppm)

Spicy King five spices powder (1.05 ppm)

Badia cinnamon powder (1.03 ppm)

Deep cinnamon powder (1.02 ppm)

What cinnamon products contain smaller levels of lead?

Consumer Reports tested and found some cinnamon and multi-spice products from brands that were deemed safer. Some of the brands and products include McCormick cinnamon (0.23 ppm), Kirkland Signature organic Saigon cinnamon (0.80 ppm), Great Value ground cinnamon (0.79 ppm), Trader Joe's organic ground cinnamon (0.69 ppm), Good & Gather ground cinnamon (0.56 ppm), Simply Organic cinnamon (0.28 ppm), 365 Whole Foods Market ground cinnamon (0.12 ppm), 365 Whole Foods Market organic ground cinnamon (0.02 ppm) and Sadaf cinnamon powder (0.04 ppm).

What should consumers who have bought unsafe cinnamon powders do?

Consumers who have bought any of the ground cinnamon products recalled by the FDA during the time of the alert should stop using them and throw them away.

"Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve the ground cinnamon product listed…" FDA said.

Babies and young children are especially vulnerable and are more susceptible to lead toxicity.

Anyone who believes they have been exposed to elevated levels of lead should talk to their healthcare provider. Most people do not show symptoms immediately after being exposed, according to the FDA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Cinnamon recalls 2024: See which products have been recalled this year