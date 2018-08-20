Cipriani fined by club, must undertake community service

GLOUCESTER, England (AP) — England rugby international Danny Cipriani has been fined 2,000 pounds ($2,550) by his club for a nightclub assault.

English team Gloucester said the fly-half also must undertake 10 hours of community service, work with its community staff to coach local children and help the homeless in the southwest city.

Cipriani, who has played 16 times for England, pleaded guilty in court to assault and resisting arrest following an incident at a nightclub on an island in the English Channel during Gloucester's preseason tour. He was fined 1,500 pounds for resisting arrest and 500 pounds for assault. He was also ordered to pay 250 pounds in compensation to a female police officer who bruised her neck.

However, Gloucester, which has just signed Cipriani for the upcoming season, said Monday that "we do not believe he is guilty of bringing the game into disrepute and he will continue to get our full support."