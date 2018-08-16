England rugby star Cipriani fined for assault after Jersey bar incident

England rugby star Danny Cipriani has been fined after pleading guilty to charges of assault in a bar on Jersey.

The 30-year-old fly-half pleaded guilty at Jersey Magistrates' Court to resisting arrest and common assault.

Mike Preston, defending, said Cipriani had suffered "extreme embarrassment and knows he has let himself, his family and his club down".

Cipriani, who has only just returned to the England squad, was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday after arguing with a doorman at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier and grappling with police.

Prosecutor Samantha Morris Morris said the incident began when the doorman stopped Cipriani from walking out of the bar with two drinks.

After Cipriani became "physically aggressive", the doorman called police, she added.

Ms Morris said Cipriani "refused to understand why he was being arrested" and "tensed up", refusing to put his arms behind his back.

The court heard he had one hand in a handcuff but broke his other arm free, pushed towards the female officer and grabbed hold of her shirt.

The officer suffered sustained bruising to her right bicep and reddening to her chest, Ms Morris told the court.

Mr Preston said Cipriani "is very sorry for his behaviour, which lasted a few seconds".

After appearing in court on Thursday, Cipriani was fined £1,500 for resisting arrest and £500 for assault.

He was also ordered to pay £250 in compensation to the police officer.

After leaving court, he kept his head down and ignored reporters' questions as he got into a waiting car.

The player is in Jersey for pre-season preparations with club side Gloucester, whom he joined from Wasps earlier in the summer.

Gloucester said the player was "very remorseful" and "fully accepts the outcome and his punishment from the judicial system this morning".

It added that Cipriani "is a Gloucester Rugby player and will receive our full support as we focus on the exciting season ahead".

Chief executive Stephen Vaughan said: "Incidents of this nature are very disappointing to be associated with, and we will deal with it in a robust but balanced way but based purely on the facts.

"As a high profile sportsperson there is often a large degree of public and media scrutiny involved, which Danny is well aware of.

"The incident in question was over in a matter of seconds and was a reaction to the conduct of other parties involved.

"He knows his responsibilities and is aware of the impact of this type of incident on the club."

In June 2015, Cipriani was convicted of drink-driving after crashing his black Mercedes into a taxi in London.

He started a Test for England for the first time for 10 years against South Africa in Cape Town in June.

Last week, he vowed to do "everything I can" to remain part of the team.

He begins the domestic season with his new club at home to Northampton on 1 September.