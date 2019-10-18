The Circle 2019 has announced its winner

From Digital Spy

The Circle has crowned Paddy Smyth as the winner of its 2019 series.

Following last night's tense final blocking, Paddy, Georgina, Sammie/James, Tim and Woody all landed a place in tonight's live final (October 18) with a chance to win £100k (£70k going to the most popular player and £30k to the viewers' favourite player).

With the game reaching its conclusion, it was time for the players to rate each other one last time to determine who was the most popular.

But before revealing the winner, the remaining players finally got to meet each other face-to-face and discover that Sammie has actually been James the entire time.

First to be aquatinted with catfish James was Tim, who had recently grown suspicious of Sammie, but was still stunned to see a male sitting in her place as he entered the room.

As the other players entered, they were all equally shocked to learn that they'd be decisively duped by James for the past few weeks, but things remained friendly between them as they all enjoyed a meal together.

After the players were welcomed to the studio for their live interviews, Emma Willis confirmed that Tim had been voted the viewers' player, meaning he took home the £30k pot.

Willis then announced the results of the players' final rating, with Woody coming in fifth and Tim and Sammie/James coming joint fourth.