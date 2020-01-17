"The Circle"'s Winner Says Their Strategy Really Helped Them Win The $100,000 Prize

From Seventeen

*Major spoilers for season 1 of The Circle below!*

Unfortunately for fans of Netflix's The Circle, the show's first season has officially come to an end. Throughout the past three weeks, fans got to enjoy a brand new reality TV show unlike any other. The goal? To survive each week from being eliminated through a series of popularity rankings. Come in last and you're gone. The catch? Not everyone in the game is who they say they are. The most popular player in the game will get the chance to take home $100,000.

While it was honestly anyone's game, original contestants Sammie, Shubham, Joey, Chris, and Seaburn (who played as catfish Rebecca) survived until the final round. However, it was Joey who ended up on the top and got to take home the grand prize. In an exclusive interview with Seventeen, Joey opens up about being judged by his castmates and fans, his mental health throughout the game, and what it's like to come out on top in a game that's all about popularity.

17: Congratulations on winning The Circle!

Joey Sasso: Thank you so much! Yeah, life has literally changed overnight. It's so insane!

17: Were you expecting to win?

JS: No, I'll tell you what, I really never expected to win. At all. I would've been so happy to see any of my other four castmates win and I would've totally had their backs and been supportive. But if it was gonna be two people that I wanted to win, it would've been probably Sammie and Shooby (Shubham) equally because I just adore both of them. So, I was just so excited to make it to the finals. To me that was really winning. I thought winning was out of my hands. There's so much more that goes into it with this type of game, this type of show.

Then when it came down to me and Shooby as the final two, you can see the look on my face, I looked terrified. 'Cause I never expected that this could be an option. I was like, "What is happening right here. Alright, let's just crown Shooby the winner so I can hug and tell him I love him and then we can all hang out afterwards." Then it when it was me. I was in complete shock. It took me hours to even wrap my brain around the fact that I just won this thing, because this game was so insane. It was so crazy.

17: You were the super-influencer the ratings before the finals. Were you expecting to go back down in the rankings because of it?

JS: You know, I wasn't sure with the whole super-influencer thing. We didn't know at the time how much time was left in the game. I've seen a lot of people online say, "Why would you take out Sean?" And also, "Why would you tell the whole crew that you took out Sean?" But, in retrospect, watching it, that might be actually what won me the show. Because, I thought, "I could leave after I do this." At any point, I can get blocked. And I'm the type of person that doesn't want to leave anything on the table. I don't want to have any regrets. I want to put it all out there so I made the best decision that I thought I had to make and I still think it was still the best decision to make.

I told every single person, you know, this is what I did and I think it's more bold in this type of game to do that because I didn't have to. It was sort of like being a catfish, so to speak. I could've been quiet and kept everything to myself, sort of like how someone comes in pretending to be someone else. But, I think I stayed true throughout the entire game of who I've always been which is no matter if for better or for worse, you're gonna get the honest truth and I'm gonna put it all out there and however you feel is how you feel.

17: Speaking of catfishes, one of the top 5 players was Seaburn AKA Rebecca. What was it like when you walked into the final dinner, seeing him there and realizing you were catfished from day one?

JS: Oh man, I mean, [it was] such a shock. But I expected it going in that there had to have been at least one person, if not more, who wasn't who they said they were. I've seen some people say, "Were you pissed off?" And it's like, "No, man."

You know when you're coming into this thing, it's a game. Some people are real. Some people aren't. And that's why I went, "I gotta say congratulations to you," and I gave him a hug. He's the only person who slid all the way through to the end without really being himself. But what threw me with him was you can tell that he was such a beautiful person. He had such a big heart, such a big personality. But you're still sitting there going, "Wait, in my mind this has been Rebecca for however long we were there. Who is this guy? What is happening right now?"

Story continues