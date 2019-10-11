The Circle players stunned after discovering they blocked a supermodel

From Digital Spy

The Circle players were left stunned on Friday (October 11) after discovering they'd unknowingly blocked an Italian supermodel.

Two new players were introduced to the game, 58-year-old Jan and 28-year-old international model Andrea – but there was only room for one of them.

However, in a major twist, both players entered the game as 'eggs', without being able to upload a bio or a profile picture.



With Jan playing as the blue egg and Andrea as the red egg, the two of them were tasked with winning over the other players using their personality alone, with the most popular candidate getting to stay in the game.

After being asked a series of questions from the other players – and the two of them making a couple of atrocious jokes in an attempt to show their sense of humour – the contestants overwhelmingly voted in favour of Jan.

Unfortunately for Andrea, that meant his stay in the Circle was incredibly short-lived, but before he left, he got to leave a video message for the other players.

As he appeared on the newsfeed, Ella, Georgina, Paddy, Beth and Jan were all visibly shocked at his good looks. Sammie/James commented: "He looks tall, dark and handsome, definitely what Sammie likes." Beth added: "He's definitely fit," as Jack remained speechless.