The Circle viewers can't believe one player's villainous turn

The Circle viewers were left stunned on Wednesday night (October 16) as Sammie/James took a villainous turn, leaving her/his relationship with Tim in tatters.

Following Busayo's blocking in Tuesday's episode, the players learned that yet another individual would be leaving the Circle, meaning Influencers Sammie/James and Tim would once again have to decide who to keep in the game.

With James keen to protect his "Circle of Trust" pals Georgina and Paddy, he went into the Hangout with the hope of convincing Tim to block Ella from the game.

Despite James' assertion that Ella is "using people to gain popularity", Tim stood his ground and refused to block her, knowing that doing so could potentially upset Woody.

"This isn't the Woody show!" fumed James to himself, while an uncomfortable Tim reflected: "I'm getting very, very cross with Sammie. I'm thinking I've made friends with a monster."

With Tim eventually getting his own way and blocking Jan from the game, James angrily labelled him "manipulative", which viewers thought was rich considering James is catfishing as a woman with a child.

Omg Sammie/James is really getting on my nerves! He's such a hypocrite on his high horse when he's the biggest catfish in there! He needs to be BLOCKED #TheCircle pic.twitter.com/VIIB1hHkuc — Amy Claridge (@Phelpsy_88) October 16, 2019

James: "Tim manipulates every single person in here" says the CATFISH using a SINGLE MUM AND A BABY to win a popularity contest? Such a hypocrite #TheCircle — sophie ✨ (@sophintheclouds) October 16, 2019

Sammie/James complaining about Tim being manipulative. You couldn't make it up!#Hypocrite #TheCircle — Tim Cooper #OperationYellowhammer (@tcooper001) October 16, 2019

I can’t bear the thought of when Tim leaves #TheCircle and finds out that Sammie/James is a catfish and used him the whole time. Breaks my heart 💔 — Kerys (@BeggKerys) October 16, 2019

Sammie/James doing exactly what he is accusing Tim of #hypocrite #TheCircle — RachyWachy (@RachyWachy) October 16, 2019

