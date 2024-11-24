Citadel's Ken Griffin considers selling minority shares whilst handing out political advice to Trump

This post originally appeared in the Insider Today newsletter.

You can sign up for Business Insider's daily newsletter here.

Happy Friday! If you're doing food shopping for Thanksgiving this weekend, you might notice prices feel better … sort of. The cost of Thanksgiving dinner has fallen for the second year in a row. But it's still 19% more expensive than it was in 2019 , according to one survey of grocery store prices.

In today's big story, billionaire Ken Griffin has some advice for President-elect Donald Trump, including a suggestion for his Treasury pick .

What's on deck:

But first, can I give you a tip?

If this was forwarded to you, sign up here.

The big story

Advice for Trump

Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO, Citadel, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. Mike Blake/Reuters

One of Wall Street's most powerful people offered advice to the president-elect.

Ken Griffin, the billionaire founder of the $65 billion hedge fund Citadel, called for some restraint from Donald Trump regarding policies implemented around immigration and inflation , write Business Insider's Bradley Saacks and Michelle Abrego.

While speaking Thursday at the Economic Club of New York, Griffin said he appreciates the importance of those issues to Americans but said aggressive tactics to address them could make things worse.

Griffin is one of the biggest donors to the Republican Party, but declined to publicly endorse either presidential candidate this year.

Moderation hasn't been the name of the game for Trump with some of his proposed policies. The president-elect promised mass deportations of immigrants in the US illegally and wide-ranging tariffs of at least 10-20% on all imported goods.

Griffin said the US should remain a place for ambitious immigrants to find work and warned cutting taxes poses a risk for a government holding so much debt.

At a conference just a few blocks away, Pimco CEO Manny Roman also raised the issue of taking a tough stance on immigration amid a tight labor market.

Griffin's advice for Trump didn't stop at his policies. He also made a suggestion for the future president's all-important Treasury secretary pick: Apollo CEO Marc Rowan .

"Please take the job," Griffin said of Rowan.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Thoma Bravo

Griffin also might be looking for some advice.

He said he'd be open to selling a minority stake in his hedge fund to the right partner.

While Citadel still operates as a private partnership, Griffin sold a stake worth more than $1 billion in sister company Citadel Securities in 2022 to VC firms Sequoia and Paradigm.

The relationship has been a massive success, according to Griffin, with the two firms helping Citadel Securities with "real insights" into managing its rapid growth. Almost a quarter of all US equity market volume is handled by Citadel Securities.

Hedge funds selling off stakes of their firm are having a bit of a moment these days. Millennium Management, another multistrategy giant in the hedge fund world, is reportedly in early talks to get an investment from BlackRock.

News brief

Top headlines

3 things in markets

David Zalubowski/AP; Chelsea Jia Feng/BI

3 things in tech

NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Neuralink is hiring. The Elon Musk-founded company, which is developing a device Musk has compared to a "FitBit in your skull," posted multiple manufacturing job listings on its website this week. A professor of operations management told BI it's a sign Neuralink is working toward ramping up production of its brain chip . Netflix is the real winner of the Paul-Tyson match-up. The streamer's stock could soar 13% thanks to the "knockout opportunity" in live events the fight showcased, Bank of America analysts said . Despite the lackluster performances and technical issues, the fight was the most-streamed sporting event of all time, a net positive for Netflix's livestreaming ambitions. Trump's tariff plans have some startup founders quaking. Hardware startups that rely on Chinese manufacturers are bracing for Trump's trade impact, which could make it harder for them to reach profit goals. Investors fear many of them may have to throw in the towel .

3 things in business

Megyn Kelly, Tucker Carlson Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Rebecca Zisser/BI

Meet the man making money for Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Bari Weiss. Once upon a time, leaving a big network like Fox News spelled the end of a career for commentators. Not so much anymore. BI's Peter Kafka interviewed Chris Balfe, the man who helped TV news stars find audiences online, about the TV-to-internet transition . Auto workers face a wipeout. Major automakers around the world have recently announced layoffs and factory closures, including Ford, GM, Stellantis, and Volkswagen. They're struggling to turn a profit on EVs and facing a potential onslaught of cheaper competition . TGI Failure. It was once a singles bar and then a family-friendly restaurant. Now TGI Fridays is a place that nobody really wants to go. The company closed 36 restaurants at the start of the year and recently filed for bankruptcy. But TGI Fridays' fall from grace is a familiar story for many restaurant chains.

What's happening today

NATO's Parliamentary Assembly Annual Session begins in Montreal.

Ridley Scott's "Gladiator II" and the film adaptation of the musical "Wicked" both open in theaters. (You've heard of Barbenheimer. Now get ready for Glicked.)

The Insider Today team: Dan DeFrancesco, deputy editor and anchor, in New York. Jack Sommers, deputy editor, in London. Grace Lett, editor, in Chicago. Ella Hopkins, associate editor, in London. Amanda Yen, fellow, in New York. Milan Sehmbi, fellow, in London.

Read the original article on Business Insider