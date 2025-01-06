Cities that rarely get snow are getting more than a foot in frigid 'Arctic outbreak'

Cities that rarely get snow are getting more than a foot in frigid 'Arctic outbreak'

Parts of the US are being battered by Winter Storm Blair, with states of emergency declared.

The frigid conditions are impacting travel, with flights and trains canceled.

Snow hit Washington, DC, on Monday as the area prepares for the Trump administration transition.

Blizzards, ice-storm warnings, and unpleasantly cold conditions are blowing into much of the northern US.

The Arctic outbreak, dubbed Winter Storm Blair by the Weather Channel, is bringing heavy snow to areas in the mid-Atlantic region that haven't seen such weather in a decade, the National Weather Service warned.

Heavy snowfall has been seen in places such as Kansas City, Missouri, where local media reported 10 inches of snow on Sunday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

FlightAware data showed 1,563 flights within, into, or out of the US canceled on Monday as of 9:20 a.m. ET.

More than half of Monday flights were canceled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, while the nearby Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport saw 109 flights, or 38% of those scheduled Monday, canceled.

The Baltimore-Washington National Weather Service said heavy snow would continue on Monday morning, with a lull expected later that morning through the early afternoon. It added that another round of snow would follow on Monday evening.

Earlier, it predicted an inch or more of snow to fall every hour on Monday morning in the DC area.

In an X post on Monday, the mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser, said the cold-weather emergency remained activated.

"Temperatures are dangerously low," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kansas, Missouri, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, and Arkansas have declared states of emergency, with Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey declaring a state of emergency for several counties.

As of 9 a.m. ET Monday, more than 350,000 utility customers were without power across Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Illinois, and Missouri, according to PowerOutage.us, which tracks power outages across the US.

Amtrak, the US national rail operator, also announced several cancellations in the Northeast and the Midwest on Monday.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center said Monday that the adverse weather would move toward the mid-Atlantic throughout the day, bringing up to 12 inches of snow and dangerously cold temperatures.

Snow — possibly mixed with sleet and freezing rain — could also reach 10 inches in Washington, DC, where preparations are underway for Donald Trump's incoming administration and where the election results are set to be certified Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional cold weather warnings have also been issued in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Louisville, and St. Louis, with officials warning to limit travel in the impacted areas, The Weather Channel reported.

In all, about half the US population is expected to experience freezing temperatures over the next week, Axios reported.

More than 10,300 flights on Sunday had either been delayed or canceled because of the storm, Forbes reported, including triple-digit flight cancellations for Kansas City (MCI), St. Louis Lambert (STL), and Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) airports.

The numbers of impacted flights are expected to continue to rise.

Airlines including American, Delta, Southwest, and United have said they're waiving change fees for flights impacted by the storm.

Read the original article on Business Insider