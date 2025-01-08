Citing China, Trump won't rule out military use to reclaim Panama Canal, acquire Greenland

US president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his expansionist agenda, citing China as a security threat and refusing to rule out military action or economic pressure to reclaim the Panama Canal and acquire Greenland from Denmark.

"Look, the Panama Canal is vital to our country, it's being operated by China, China. And we gave the Panama Canal to Panama, we didn't give it to China," he said in remarks at a press conference at his private residence Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

When asked whether he would avoid using military or economic coercion in Panama and Greenland, Trump replied: "I can't assure you. You're talking about Panama and Greenland. No, I can't assure you on either of those two.

"But I can say this. We need them for economic security. The Panama Canal was built for our military," he added.

Trump's extraordinary remarks came a day after the US Congress officially certified his presidential election victory. The press conference was the second he has held since defeating Vice-President Kamala Harris in November.

Ahead of his January 20 inauguration, Trump has repeatedly called for restoring US ownership of the Panama Canal, which was built by the US and handed to Panama in 1999 under a treaty negotiated by former US president Jimmy Carter.

The US remains the largest user of the canal, with 40 per cent of its container traffic passing through the artificial waterway.

Trump has also said Chinese soldiers were operating the canal. Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino last month disputed the assertion, saying there were "no Chinese in the canal".

On Tuesday, the president-elect again invoked China as a threat in urging Denmark to "give up" Greenland for the "free world".

"They should give it up because we need it for national security," Trump said, referring to Denmark. "That's for the free world. I'm talking about protecting the free world."

"You have Chinese ships all over the place. You have Russian ships all over the place. We're not letting that happen," he added.

Trump on Tuesday further proposed annexing Canada as the US's 51st state, warning of the presence of Chinese and Russian ships and threatening high tariffs.

"If Canada merged with the US, there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of Russian and Chinese ships constantly surrounding them," Trump posted on social media in response to Justin Trudeau's resignation as Canadian prime minister on Monday.

Then-US president Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak during a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation summit in Watford, near London, England, on December 4, 2019. Photo: Reuters

During his press conference, Trump stressed using "economic force" rather than military action to push for a merger with Canada.

He claimed that when he and Trudeau met in November last year, the Canadian leader cautioned that Canada would "dissolve" unless the US bought Canadian goods and protected its northern border.

"We got a lot of everything and we don't need any of it," Trump said on Tuesday.

Shortly after Trump press conference, Trudeau took to social media saying there wasn't a "snowball's chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States".

Rejecting suggestions the two countries merge, Trudeau said both countries benefited "from being each other's biggest trading and security partner".

Earlier in the day, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Trump's comments "show a complete lack of understanding of what makes Canada a strong country".

"We will never back down in the face of threats," she added.

Additional reporting by Reuters

