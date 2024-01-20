Citing climate change, FEMA streamlines disaster assistance rules

View of the damaged buildings and structures of Lahaina Town, which were destroyed in the Maui wildfires on Aug. 16, 2023. Revamped FEMA guidelines could help survivors of such future disasters obtain needed financial assistance. File photo by Dominick Del Vecchio/FEMA/UPI

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Obtaining financial relief following more frequent natural disasters in an era of climate change will be easier under new guidelines published this week, the Biden administration says.

U.S. officials say people impacted by natural disasters should now have an easier time obtaining help through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Individual Assistance program, which includes financial assistance to help pay for lodging, food, and other necessities following a natural disaster.

"The limitations of federal assistance have delayed disaster recovery for too many -- especially communities that are disproportionately affected by disasters," Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement Friday.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said the changes are the most significant program updates in 20 years and eliminate red tape to make it easier for individuals to obtain services, resources and support when natural disasters occur.

Mayorkas and Criswell said more frequent extreme weather events caused by climate change made it necessary to update and streamline the system so disaster survivors have faster and easier access to needed resources.

"We are taking critical steps to remove the barriers and make it easier for survivors to apply for and receive the benefits they are entitled to," Criswell told reporters this week.

The changes include establishing a serious needs assistance program that would pay up to $750 per household following a qualifying natural disaster. The changes also include creating a displacement-assistance program that helps disaster survivors who lose their homes to get financial assistance for housing.

FEMA removed prior loan application requirements to obtain certain types of financial assistance through the Small Business Administration and other federal agencies and programs. Now, disaster survivors can apply for financial help from FEMA and the SBA at the same time.

FEMA also will pay up to $42,500 to households for costs not covered by insurance, including deductibles and losses that exceed insurance limits. The financial help is in addition to insurance payments that might be made to cover insured losses due to a natural disaster. FEMA previously would not help those who received at least $42,500 in settlement funds from insurers.

FEMA also is making it easier for late filers to access funds by simplifying the process for appealing program eligibility decisions made by FEMA officials. Other program changes also are underway to help streamline federal disaster assistance instead of making survivors fend for themselves for weeks or months at a time.

The United States endured 28 natural disasters that totaled more than $1 billion in damages in 2023, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported. Other disasters also occurred, including drought in the South and Midwest that caused about $14.5 billion in damages, CNN reported.

The new FEMA rules are scheduled to take effect on March 22.