Residents raise concerns about Detroit Grand Prix being held on Belle Isle

Not everyone is excited about the Detroit Grand Prix happening on Belle Isle this coming weekend.

A group called Belle Isle Concern is protesting against the races being held on Belle Isle because members believe "it's a public park, not a private racetrack."

"We want to reclaim our public park. It is supposed to be used for public park activities," said Sandra Novacek, a coordinator with Belle Isle Concern.

"The park is for people to escape the stresses and the noise and chaos of daily living in the city and that's not what the car races [do]."

Novacek said the group's primary goal is to get the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to stop races on Belle Isle from happening in the future.

She said the group is not against car racing, but against the use of Belle Isle as the racetrack.

Michael Montri is the President of the Detroit Grand Prix, he said he wants to see the races continue on Belle Isle.

Montri said the organization has tried to make sure the public has as much access to the park while setting up and tearing down the course.

The west end of the island was left wide open through Mother's Day weekend and they've also kept roadways open through Memorial Day weekend to improve traffic flow, he said.

Organizers have also tried to mitigate the amount of construction time by working overtime and long shifts. This year crews are able to set up and take down in 68 days, which is quicker than any year before.

Montri said the races have been a driving economic force on Belle Isle.

"We have invested over $13-million dollars into the island infrastructure improvements. In addition ... we have raised $2.9 million specifically for the Belle Isle Conservancy just since 2014."

"So our presence here continues to pump some useable dollars into the island," he said.

Novacek said 68 days is too long for a public park to be under construction.

Her group also says the City of Windsor, which put $50,000 into supporting the event, should think about the implications of an event like this, if it was on the Canadian side of the border.

"Do you have car racing in your premier public park in Windsor? Would you allow a car race in your premier public park?" said Novacek.

The Grand Prix's contract on Belle Isle is up in 2019.