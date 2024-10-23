These citizens are training to disrupt the election

Some national right-wing election activists position Election 2024 as a battle between good and evil — and the last chance to save America. An investigation claims Abercrombie's ex-CEO and his partner were at the center of "a highly organized network" in which young men were trafficked for sex events across the world. Officials in Asheville, North Carolina, said about 95% of the city's water system is still non-potable three weeks after Hurricane Helene.

Citizen advocates are training to disrupt 2024 elections

After the 2020 election, conspiracy theorists − with the support of former President Donald Trump − scrambled to prove the election had been stolen. They failed. But they have used the time since to create a nationwide "election integrity" infrastructure that's prepped for 2024.

For the past four years, USA TODAY found a national network of right-wing activists and Trump allies held thousands of organizing meetings to create an army to collect proof of alleged fraud for lawsuits or to pressure local election officials to not certify the election.

Trainings on the ground: In churches, community centers and libraries, these activists rely on baseless or debunked claims and conspiracies to support their efforts.

Some citizen activists say these efforts aren’t about one candidate or one party. These actors are critical of Republicans AND Democrats, saying they're fighting by all means necessary in the name of election integrity.

Preparing for post-election. The Trump campaign did not respond to requests for comment as to whether Trump or his campaign support these efforts. Democratic candidate Kamala Harris said her campaign is anticipating the possibility that Trump will declare victory before all votes are counted and a winner is projected.

Helene's grueling toll 3 weeks later

More than three weeks after Tropical Storm Helene ravaged western North Carolina, 26 people remain unaccounted for as schools and government offices prepare to reopen amid prolonged power outages and water service disruptions. Helene's death toll stands at 224, with a total of 96 storm-related deaths reported in North Carolina alone. Meanwhile, a significant portion of Asheville's water system has come back online, but the water is still not safe to drink and areas pummeled by landslides remain without water altogether – frustrating residents. Read more

More news to know now

Ex-Abercrombie CEO charged with sex trafficking models

Michael Jeffries, the former CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, was arrested and is being charged with two others in the operation of a secretive, international sex trafficking scheme that lasted for years, cost millions of dollars and involved dozens of victims, prosecutors said Tuesday. The operation involved transporting young, aspiring male models to events in New York and other places around the world and coercing them into having sex. The men believed participating in the events would lead to modeling opportunities and further their careers. Read more

Oct. 7 survivor dies by suicide

"He ran outside shouting, 'Why did you do this?! Why? Why? Why?'"

- Eyal Golan describing the moment his sister's boyfriend discovered her body. Shirel Golan fled the Nova music festival near Kibbutz Re’im as militants began murdering and kidnapping the partygoers on Oct. 7, 2023. Her boyfriend found her dead on her 22nd birthday in the garden at her parents' home in the central Israeli town of Porat. Eyal Golan blames Israeli government agencies that failed to treat her post-traumatic stress disorder.

Why did fewer high school students go to college this fall?

College freshman enrollment droppedthis fall and researchers aren’t sure why. It could be the mountain of problems with federal financial aid during the last enrollment cycle. Or it might be anxiety over the Supreme Court’s ban on race-conscious admissions. It may be that some Americans are changing their attitudes about the value of a college degree. Regardless, national data released this week recorded a 5% dip in first-year undergraduate enrollment compared with last fall – a figure researchers referred to as “startling.” USA TODAY spoke with experts about why this may be.

Photo of the day: The family business

Bronny James made history Tuesday night alongside his father LeBron — they're the first father-son duo to play in the same NBA game.

Bronny James and LeBron James guard Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle during the second quarter.

