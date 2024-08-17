Citizenship applications being processed at fastest rate in years, agency says
According to recent data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), citizenship applications are being processed at their fastest pace in years.
Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump’s one-time White House communications director, thinks his former boss is “coming to grips” with the possibility that he’ll lose the election and is consequently “growing darker.”“Will be a rough 81 days,” Scaramucci added in an X post Thursday, referring to the time left until Election Day in November. His comment came as Trump spoke at an hour-long press conference at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in which the Republican nominee explicitly rejected p
Trump owes millions from two civil court cases, but his investment portfolio offers a staggering portrait of wealth
The president went into Dark Brandon mode when asked about his predecessor.
The former president's latest attempt at an insult quickly backfired.
The president also joked about his own age during his first joint appearance with Kamala Harris since dropping out of the race.
Tim O’Brien also explained why the former president keeps name-dropping Hannibal Lecter.
Donald Trump is either deranged or at least delusional. Maybe confused, but that's just as worrisome. What rational mind can't remember the details of plummeting from the sky and facing possible death in a helicopter?
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), one of the nation’s largest and oldest veteran advocacy organizations, on Friday condemned former President Trump’s recent statement comparing the Medal of Honor to a presidential award for civilians, calling his remarks “asinine.” “These asinine comments not only diminish the significance of our nation’s highest award for valor, but also…
Those close to the former president privately told reporters he has acted out of anger recently
Former president Donald Trump sparked criticism when he said the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian award, is "much better" than the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, because soldiers are in "bad shape" or dead when they receive it – comments Trump's campaign suggested were misinterpreted. During an event at his Bedminster, New Jersey, estate Thursday night, which was about antisemitism, Trump called attention to a major donor, Miriam Adelson – the widow of his friend and business mogul Sheldon Adelson – upon whom he bestowed the Medal of Freedom in 2018.
Russell Vought, a co-author of Project 2025, was caught on a secretly recorded video saying that Trump’s denials of any connection with the conservative policy blueprint were politics.
Vice President Harris said in a fundraising email sent Friday that she ate “a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos” the night of the 2016 election. In the email, Harris questions whether recipients remember their own emotions and reactions to Donald Trump’s win over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in that presidential cycle. “It was election night…
Ukraine destroys a bridge over the river Seym as it continues its incursion into Russia's Kursk region.
"There was a whole bunch of lying," Daniel Dale summarized after watching the former president's press conference.
Explosions were reportedly heard across Crimea in the early hours of the morning.
It involved the word "couch," naturally.
The probe into Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate is a sign of what the House Republican majority will focus its attention on regarding the new Democratic presidential ticket in the months leading up to Election Day. Walz was a former public school teacher and served in the Army National Guard before being elected to Congress in 2005 and later becoming Minnesota's governor. Comer, in his announcement on Friday, cited recent articles from the New York Post and Newsweek examining ties between Walz and China -- including comments he made about visiting the nation 30 times, some of which were teaching trips, and a 2016 interview where he said he didn't "fall into the category that China necessarily needs to be an adversarial relationship."
The "Late Show" host said there are signs of trouble on the GOP ticket.
Moscow is scrambling to respond to Ukraine's invasion of the Kursk region, the largest attack by a foreign enemy on Russian soil since World War II.
The Republican primary for Florida’s 1st Congressional district is like a rematch between Rep. Matt Gaetz and the man he toppled, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. It might not be money well spent this election cycle — Gaetz has easily fought off primary opponents since his election to Congress from one of Florida's most conservative districts.