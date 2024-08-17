Citizenship applications being processed at fastest rate in years, agency says

ABC News

The probe into Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate is a sign of what the House Republican majority will focus its attention on regarding the new Democratic presidential ticket in the months leading up to Election Day. Walz was a former public school teacher and served in the Army National Guard before being elected to Congress in 2005 and later becoming Minnesota's governor. Comer, in his announcement on Friday, cited recent articles from the New York Post and Newsweek examining ties between Walz and China -- including comments he made about visiting the nation 30 times, some of which were teaching trips, and a 2016 interview where he said he didn't "fall into the category that China necessarily needs to be an adversarial relationship."