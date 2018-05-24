Citroën Fired Kris Meeke Over Too Many Crashes

From Road & Track

Kris Meeke's most recent trip off the rally stage was so violent that we were amazed both him and co-driver Paul Nagle managed to get out of the wreck without a scratch.

Just an hour ago, the British driver published a blog about what happened in Portugal, explaining how it was his fault, although the crash looked worse from the outside than from the cabin:

Kris rounded off this thoughts looking ahead:

"So Portugal’s over now, and we’re already looking forward to Sardinia in a couple of weeks. Our starting position should help us again and we’ve a pre-event test coming up where I know the Citroen Racing team will be able to try a few more ideas on set-up, having learned more on the car last weekend. It’ll be good to put those changes and improvements into practice, and I’m optimistic that we’ll be able to give our season fresh momentum again as we head into summer.

Thanks, as always, for your support. We really do appreciate it."

Meeke obviously had a bad rally, but seemed ready to move on with the support of the team. Except he didn't have the support of the team, because the World Rally Team issued the following statement just moments before Meeke's Facebook post went live:

Due to an excessively high number of crashes, some of which were particularly heavy, Citroën Racing WRT has decided to terminate the participation of Kris Meeke and Paul Nagle in the 2018 WRC. #WRC

It's bad to get fired. It's also bad to crash like Meeke has recently. But the way this was handled just has terrible optics. First, Meeke didn't seem to realize his job was very much on the line. If he did, that post wouldn't have gone up on his Facebook page. Also, the tweet is a case of kicking a guy when he's down. You just fired the driver, Citroën, why shout the reason to the world? Why not just let the fans determine it for themselves?

No matter what, this marks the bitter end of a five year partnership between Meeke and Citroën that saw the pair win five rallies between 2015 and 2017.

