Citrus County students do classroom project to protect manatees

WFTS-Tampa

It may look like the kids from Crystal River Primary School are just playing around in the water, but there is much more going on. “Being able to have these kids take part in this program is so important,” said Jessica Mailliez, Senior Environmental Manager with Sea & Shoreline. The program is part of EcoWeek. Save Crystal River and Sea & Shoreline are teaming up with 5th graders who have been growing eelgrass in their classrooms. Now they are planting that main source of food for manatees off the shore of Hunter Springs.

