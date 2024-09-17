City of Belleville to buy former church and four homes from county to demolish them

Teri Maddox
·3 min read

Ongoing, in-depth coverage from the Belleville News-Democrat on issues that matter most to metro-east residents.

Belleville City Council voted Monday night to buy five homes and a former church from St. Clair County.

Officials plan to demolish five of the buildings because of their derelict conditions. They hope to find a developer to renovate the sixth, a historic 2 1/2-story home on South Jackson Street.

“It’s going to cost a bit, but it’s a very cool house, and it’s in good shape,” said Scott Tyler, the city’s director of health, housing and building. “We want to see somebody fix it up.”

St. Clair County foreclosed on the six buildings after their owners failed to pay property taxes for three years or more, parcel records show. The buildings would have been offered for sale in a county tax auction if the city hadn’t decided to buy them.

City officials already had filed documents in St. Clair County Circuit Court, asking for permission to demolish the five derelict buildings, but a judge hadn’t yet decided the cases.

“(The purchases) will keep us from having to spend money in court,” said City Clerk Jenny Meyer. “We can just buy them and tear them down.”

The city will pay $786, the minimum auction bid, for each of the six buildings for a total cost of $4,716.

The five derelict buildings are expected to become part of a package of 13 to 15 buildings the city will demolish later this year, according to Tyler. He expects that to cost $175,000 to $225,000.

Officials originally had planned to buy a seventh building, a derelict home at 514 Freeburg Ave., from the county. But it was removed from the list shortly before aldermen voted.

“The house actually sits on two parcels, and the other parcel is not up for sale,” Meyer said. “So it doesn’t make sense to buy half a house.”

The city of Belleville is buying a two-story home at 400 S. Jackson St. that sat vacant for years before St. Clair County foreclosed on it. Officials hope a developer will buy it for $1 and renovate it.
The city of Belleville is buying a two-story home at 400 S. Jackson St. that sat vacant for years before St. Clair County foreclosed on it. Officials hope a developer will buy it for $1 and renovate it.

The five buildings headed for demolition include homes at 113 S. 18th St., 121 S. 17th St., 12 E. D St. and 611 E. McKinley St. and the former church at 807 Scheel St., near the Belleville MetroLink station.

Tyler said most of the buildings were abandoned by owners years ago and occupied by squatters who filled them with trash, stole fixtures, started fires and otherwise contributed to their deterioration.

Tyler gave the example of a small shotgun-style home with red asphalt siding on 18th Street.

“It’s in horrible, horrible shape,” he said. “People have broken into it, and they’ve destroyed a lot of it. The neighbors are jumping up and down now that we’re finally going to do something about it.”

Tyler said the derelict brick home on 12th Street was occupied until recently by a mother in a wheelchair and her two sons. The landlord had disappeared and stopped coming to collect rent.

“We tried to help them find a new place, but they refused it,” Tyler said. “They didn’t want to leave because they were living there for free.”

Eventually, the mother went into a nursing home.

The home not slated for demolition is at 400 South Jackson St. Tyler and Meyer determined it was in much better condition than the other buildings, despite the fact it’s been vacant for years.

Officials had posted signs declaring it unfit for human occupancy, but that was due to lack of water or electricity.

“It’s never been condemned that I know of,” Tyler said.

The 2 1/2-story frame home was built in 1900, according to county parcel records. It still has original woodwork, massive oak pocket doors, antique light fixtures and other historic features.

Officials plan to post a “request for qualifications” on the city’s website, asking local developers to present plans for fixing up the home. In the past, the City Council has sold some buildings for $1 as part of development agreements to facilitate renovations.

“It’s definitely a home that’s worth saving for that neighborhood,” Meyer said.

Latest Stories

  • Tensions, rhetoric abound as MPs return to House of Commons, spar over carbon price

    OTTAWA — Liberal House leader Karina Gould lambasted Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as a "fraudster" Monday morning after he said the federal carbon price is going to cause a "nuclear winter."

  • Liberals announce expansion to mortgage eligibility, draft rights for renters, buyers

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.

  • Freeland says Canada will expand 30-year amortization, raise insured mortgage cap

    Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced on Monday proposed changes to the Canadian mortgage market, aiming to expand the availability of 30-year amortizations and increase the cap on insured mortgage products. Additionally, the price cap for insured mortgages will be raised to $1.5 million from the previous limit of $1 million. Both proposed changes would go into effect on Dec. 15.

  • How often does your MP speak up in the House of Commons?

    Members of Parliament all receive the same base salary — $203,100 — but some spend much less time on their feet in the House of Commons than others.Using data provided by the House of Commons, Radio-Canada ranked all 338 MPs on the number of times they've spoken in the Commons or exercised their right to vote in the current session of Parliament.The amount of time MPs spend addressing the House tends to vary greatly depending on their caucus responsibilities and whether they're on the government

  • Canada's plan to donate refurbished armour to Ukraine is still spinning its wheels

    A plan to rebuild and modernize two dozen decommissioned Canadian light armoured vehicles for donation to Ukraine is stuck in bureaucratic limbo more than nine months after the defence department handed the vehicles over to an Ontario company that specializes in restoration, CBC News has learned.Defence Minister Bill Blair signed off on the transfer last January. He said negotiations between Armatec Survivability in Dorchester, Ont., and the Canadian Commercial Credit Corporation (CCC), an arm o

  • Nova Scotia premier repeats calls for Ottawa to pay for protecting Chignecto Isthmus

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's premier is repeating his government’s calls for Ottawa to foot the full bill to protect a vital strip of land that connects the province to the rest of the country ahead of a new parliamentary session.

  • An American pastor held in a Chinese jail for nearly two decades is finally home

    A pastor who the United States says was wrongfully detained in a Chinese prison for nearly two decades has been released, according to the State Department, ending a case that the Biden administration said was a top priority in efforts to stabilize relations with Beijing.

  • An Iowa shootout leaves a fleeing suspect dead and 2 police officers injured

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A shootout early Monday left two Iowa police officers hospitalized and a suspect dead, Des Moines police said.

  • Calgary property taxes need to increase to meet growth demands, city officials say

    Next year's property tax increase will now need to be bumped up to 4.5 per cent due to Calgary's ongoing population growth, city officials said Monday.City administration presented council with mid-cycle adjustments to the budget at a strategy planning session.The proposed tax increase is nearly one percentage point higher than what council has already approved for 2025.The city is also proposing to raise water, waste and recycling rates.Winding down the recently halted Green Line LRT project is

  • North Korea's foreign minister leaves for Russia, embassy in Pyongyang says

    "Russian Ambassador (Alexander Ivanovich) Matsegora saw off North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui at the Pyongyang International Airport," the embassy said in a post on its Vkontakte social network. The embassy said that the minister's speeches and participation in discussions are planned at the forum, which will take place Sept. 18 to 20.

  • Speaker Johnson navigates Trump and a narrow majority in government funding fight

    Speaker Mike Johnson is once again facing a major challenge as he navigates a government funding fight while under pressure from an extremely narrow majority in the House and former President Donald Trump.

  • 'Raucous' budget season begins in Ottawa

    It's been a long, long time — some 15 years — since a budget process at Ottawa city hall has raised the spectre of huge cuts or a painful property tax hike.Brace yourself, because Ottawa is on a financial roller-coaster not seen since the days of former mayor Larry O'Brien. Council relationships are not off track as they were back then, but this budget season is shaping up to be as unpredictable as those budgets were.The next few months of deliberations about a 2025 spending plan could bring eit

  • France, Italy, Spain Win Key Roles in Von Der Leyen EU Team

    (Bloomberg) -- Ursula von der Leyen proposed sweeping portfolios for Italy and Spain, as well as a new role overseeing financial and industrial policy for France in her next European Commission.Most Read from BloombergPipeline Fire Near Houston Forces Some Residents to EvacuateLondon Mayor Plans to Pedestrianize Busy Oxford StreetAn Artist Reimagines the Spaces of Childhood, With Thorny ResultsAn Affordable Nomadic Home Design Struggles to Adapt to Urban LifeUS Driving and Congestion Rates Are H

  • Venezuelan opposition calls on US to cancel oil company licenses to pressure Maduro

    MEXICO CITY (AP) — Venezuela’s main opposition coalition on Monday called on the U.S. to cancel the licenses that allow Chevron and other energy companies to operate in the South American country to pressure President Nicolás Maduro to negotiate a transition from power.

  • Suspicious packages sent to election officials in at least 5 states

    Suspicious packages were sent to election officials in at least five states on Monday, but there were no reports that any of the packages contained hazardous material.

  • Suspicious packages sent to election officials in at least 6 states

    Suspicious packages were sent to election officials in at least six states on Monday, but there were no reports that any of the packages contained hazardous material.

  • Atishi picked to replace Kejriwal as Delhi's chief minister

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal picked Delhi minister Atishi to replace him as chief minister of the capital territory on Tuesday, allowing him to focus on winning a fresh mandate in elections due next year after getting bail in a graft case. Atishi, 43, who uses only one name, is a founding member of the decade-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that rose to national prominence after emerging out of an anti-corruption movement led by Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She has been a leading face of AAP and the Delhi government after Kejriwal, 56, was arrested and detained in prison in March in a corruption case he calls "politically motivated".

  • In the news today: Parliament resumes under precarious conditions

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • Kamala Harris' record as VP: What Nebraska voters should know

    Here's what Democratic nominee for president Kamala Harris has accomplished during her tenure as vice president.

  • NDP beat our Conservatives in federal byelection in Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The federal New Democrats have kept a longtime stronghold in the Elmwood-Transcona riding in Winnipeg.