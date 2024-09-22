City of Buffalo to reintroduce fluoride in water
Residents in the City of Buffalo will soon have fluoride back in their water after going more than nine years without it.
Every dark winter day prompts calls to make Daylight Saving Time a permanent fixture. What would ending the annual time change look like in Canada?
LONDON (AP) — A rare polar bear that was spotted outside a cottage in a remote village in Iceland was shot by police after being considered a threat, authorities said Friday.
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — On an island of windswept tundra in the Bering Sea, hundreds of miles from mainland Alaska, a resident sitting outside their home saw — well, did they see it? They were pretty sure they saw it.
A sailboat that sank in Gatineau's Lake Leamy more than 40 years ago will finally get removed from the water and live on, partially, in a museum, according to Fisheries and Oceans Canada.The Ville de Vanier, also known as the Jean Richard, was a large boat built in 1959. In August 1983, it sank in the western Quebec lake after a fire and has remained there ever since. The wreck was labelled a "potential vessel of concern" in 2019 while a risk assessment flagged safety hazards for pedestrians and
A brief dose of Arctic air brought Canada its chilliest temperature so far this season, with snow following not far behind
Beware a risk for tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico heading into next week
In a 20-minute speech to local elected officials, the B.C. Conservative leader confirmed he believed human activity is contributing to climate change but, if he were elected premier, would drive down taxes related to combating a warming planet."The climate change issue is real. There's no question there," said Rustad to the 2,200 delegates on the last day of the Union of B.C. Municipalities Convention."Man is having an impact on our climate, there's no question there. But taxing people into pove
U.S. Gulf travellers beware: A tropical depression is likely to form in the coming days as a disturbance moves slowly across the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico through the end of this week
After a quarter-century hosting giant pandas, Zoo Atlanta is saying goodbye to its beloved residents. The zoo announced its four giant pandas: Lun Lun, Yang Yang, Ya Lun and Xi Lun will head home to China mid-October. Meanwhile, the San Diego Zoo welcomed two new pandas this summer, and the Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington expects to become home to two bears by the end of 2024.
The nationwide average for regular fuel added 0.7 cents per litre between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, according to data from Kalibrate.
Freshwater blue-green algae blooms are "not all bad, and they're also pretty to look at," but a Waterloo region researcher is also reminding people that they could be "lethal to humans."René Shahmohamadloo, a postdoctoral researcher working at the University of Guelph and Washington State University, says he's always been passionate about harmful algal blooms, which he describes as "a perfect example" of the relationship between humans and the environment."We can be intensively cultivating food
One region in Canada has seen more unusual warmth this month than anywhere else in North America
A team of Brazilian Greenpeace environmental activists on Friday placed a protect banner on a sandbank that has emerged in the middle of one of the major rivers of the Amazon basin that is suffering from the worst draught on record. "Who Pays?" it said of the environmental damage brought to the Amazon by climate change and global warming that Greenpeace blames on the continued use of fossil fuels. The drought has lowered the water level of the Solimoes River to unprecedented lows, exposing the riverbed opposite the town of Manacapuru just upriver from the city of Manaus where it joins the Rio Negro to form the mighty Amazon.
Dunes along P.E.I.'s north shore are getting some extra protection thanks to the efforts of volunteers with the Nature Conservancy of Canada.On Saturday, about 20 people helped plant marram grass across Lakeside Beach at the Lake Run Nature Reserve.The grass will help the immature dunes stay stable.Hannah Kienzle, the P.E.I. stewardship co-ordinator for the Nature Conservancy of Canada, said people sometimes disturb the dunes, so the area needs help to replenish the grass."These dunes are really
PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — A strong storm moved through part of Oklahoma, flipping over several camping vehicles and downing trees and power lines, authorities said. One death was reported.
In November, clocks will turn back by an hour and millions of Americans will gain an extra hour of sleep as daylight saving time ends.
Officials still know little about the extent of the Portuguese Bend land movement on the Palos Verdes Peninsula, leaving residents in a torturous limbo.
Two weather systems in the Atlantic Ocean have the attention of the National Hurricane Center, but it’s the system in the Caribbean Sea with a projected path that includes the United States that is the most concerning.
Disturbance near Florida could form into tropical depression next week, NHC says
A plume of moisture is targeting the B.C. coast that has roots in southeast Asia. Get the details with meteorologist Laura Power