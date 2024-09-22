City of Buffalo to reintroduce fluoride in water

Reuters

A team of Brazilian Greenpeace environmental activists on Friday placed a protect banner on a sandbank that has emerged in the middle of one of the major rivers of the Amazon basin that is suffering from the worst draught on record. "Who Pays?" it said of the environmental damage brought to the Amazon by climate change and global warming that Greenpeace blames on the continued use of fossil fuels. The drought has lowered the water level of the Solimoes River to unprecedented lows, exposing the riverbed opposite the town of Manacapuru just upriver from the city of Manaus where it joins the Rio Negro to form the mighty Amazon.