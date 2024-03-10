City centre roads closed as 10K run gets under way

Hundreds are said to be taking part in the event

A number of busy roads in a city centre have been closed for a charity race.

The new Nottingham 10K route has seen runners starting in the Old Market Square at 09:00 GMT on Sunday.

They will go past the Motorpoint Arena, and finish up at Nottingham Castle, with road closures on Huntingdon Street, London Road and Castle Boulevard.

Nottingham City Transport said it expected bus and tram services in the city to return to normal by midday.

Organisers say the finish will mark the first sporting event to be held at the castle.

Olivia Hester, who is an organiser, added: "I will be managing the finishing line which is quite a nice exciting place to be.

"You get to see everyone cross the finishing line and hearing their stories about why they are taking part.

"There are so many reasons why people sign up to the 10K so it is extra special."

After the start in Old Market Square, runners will head north of the city centre, travelling along Mansfield Road before reaching Nottingham Girls' High School.

Once there, the route will take participants along Forest Road East and on to Church Rock Cemetery before travelling back towards the city centre.

Runners will reach the Motorpoint Arena before heading along Canal Street towards the finish line.

Looping around The Park estate, noted for its Victorian architecture, participants will then reach the finish line inside the castle grounds.

Road closures have begun at 06:00 around Nottingham Castle including Castle Place, Castle Road and Lenton Road.

The following major roads have been closed from 08:00:

A60 Huntingdon Street northbound

A60 London Road

A6005 Castle Boulevard

A6008 Lower Parliament Street

Mansfield Road

