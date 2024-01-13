City of Cold Lake approves waste management fee adjustments for 2024

COLD LAKE - In a move to adapt to the changing dynamics of waste management operations, City of Cold Lake council has given the green light to a series of fee increases outlined in the 2024 operating budget.

These adjustments, supported by council, aim to bring waste management fees in line with the actual costs associated with service delivery, encompassing both collection and tipping fees.

The proposed amendments to Schedule “A” of Bylaw No. 519-UT-14 signify changes to the Residential Solid Waste Management Fee and the Organic/Compost Fee. The Residential Solid Waste Management Fee is set to increase from $20/month per eligible residential dwelling unit to $21/month.

Concurrently, the organic/compost fee will undergo an upward adjustment from $1.50/month per residential dwelling unit to $3/month.

These revisions are crafted to ensure that fees are more closely aligned with the current costs associated with waste management services, as highlighted by the City of Cold Lake.

Further changes extend to Schedule “C” of Bylaw No. 519-UT-14, with a specific focus on Waste Management Facility Tipping Fees.

Notable changes include:

1. Transfer Station:

- The Mixed Load Commercial Fee for members will rise from $165.00 per tonne (minimum charge $30) to $200 per tonne (minimum charge $50).

- For non-members, the fee will increase from $210 per tonne (minimum charge $50) to $250 per tonne (minimum charge $70).

2. Material Recovery Facility - Industrial, Commercial & Institutional Recyclables:

- Tipping fees for Schedule numbers 15 to 21 will undergo an increase from $25 to $30 for members.

Following a thorough examination and deliberation, council approved the changes to the bylaw. The upcoming implementation of this bylaw is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week