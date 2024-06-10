City of Cold Lake offering a summer filled with camps for kids

Heather Miller, the City's Recreation Programs and Services Manager, spoke about the diverse offerings and what participants can look forward to this summer season.

“We are offering 24 different camps throughout the summer. We have a variety of camps to have something for everyone, from baking, to sports, to arts, and even a circus camp,” Miller explained.

The range of activities ensures that every child can find something they’re passionate about. The camps cater to a wide age range.

“Our camps range in ages from four years to 17 years, depending on the camp. Some camps have two sessions to accommodate two different age groups,” Miller said. This structure allows for age-appropriate activities and experiences.”

Instructors play a crucial role in making these camps successful.

Miller praised the team in place, stating, “Our instructors are amazing at being able to adjust to the different levels in the camps.”

For parents looking to register their children, the process is straightforward and offers incentives for multiple enrollments.

“Parents can register online, but anyone who registers for two or more camps get a 10 per cent discount on any camps after the first one. This can be applied in person at the Energy Centre front desk or over the phone at 780-639-6400 ext. 0,” Miller noted.

While the costs of the camps vary, the City aims to keep them affordable.

“The costs vary depending on the camp. Camps vary in number of days, some camps have added supplies needed, and camps vary in hours... All of our camps have a cost, but we try and keep it as reasonable as possible,” Miller explained.

The City of Cold Lake has a long history of providing summer programming.

“We have been offering a variation of summer programming for a long time. We have a great crew of instructors who are beloved by our participants. You can’t go wrong with any of our camps,” Miller said.

