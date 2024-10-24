City council approves first phase of Entergy's resilience plan.
A Memorial University biology professor thinks he has solved the case of the mysterious blobs that have washed ashore in Newfoundland
People online appear a little more clear-headed, however.
Where is La Niña? Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal has the latest on our sea surface temperatures and what that means in terms of Canada's winter weather pattern.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A famous grizzly bear beloved for decades by countless tourists, biologists and professional wildlife photographers in Grand Teton National Park is dead after being struck by a vehicle in western Wyoming.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kristy strengthened into a Category 2 storm in the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday and was expected to remain away from land as it quickly grows more powerful, forecasters said.
Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.
Two Pacific lows combine to bring rain and wind to B.C. this weekend. But, there are big differences from last weekend's atmospheric river. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains.
Two Pacific lows combine to bring more rain and wind to B.C. starting Friday, but there are big differences from last weekend's dangerous atmospheric river
Earthquakes are among the most powerful natural forces on Earth, often causing widespread devastation, triggering tsunamis and altering the landscape of a region. But how strong was the strongest earthquake of all time?
Kimra Hines, owner of Kritter Kim Wildlife Removal, encountered her "craziest job" during a snake inspection of a home's crawlspace
“50-50 chance” of lowland snow amid a weather pattern that looks cold and wet.
Oscar leftovers will be infiltrating Atlantic Canada by Thursday afternoon, resulting in soaking rains and blustery wind gusts. Some locales could see upwards of 100 mm of rain by Saturday
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrated Tuesday as it headed toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least seven people and unleashing heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage.
PHNOM TAMAO, Cambodia (AP) — A tiny snout poked out to widen the crack of the slowly shattering eggshell.
A witness reported seeing a man who's been missing since Sunday fall into the swollen Coquitlam River as he tried to rescue a dog, and was "immediately swept away," a local search and rescue manager said on Wednesday.
Eight months after the Alberta government lifted its moratorium on the development of new, large wind and solar electricity projects, investment has yet to return as companies choose instead to invest in other provinces.In Alberta, the wind and solar electricity sector has been weighed down not only by the lasting chill of the moratorium but by further unpredictability caused by the province's restructuring of its electricity system. "It's just like wave after wave of uncertainty and challenge i
WLKY meteorologist Susanne Horgan tracks our rain chances this week and our roller coaster temperatures.
(Bloomberg) -- The world’s green power goal has a wind problem.Most Read from BloombergClimate Change Is Killing Buildings in Slow MotionHow Kyiv Became a Leader in Digital Services Amid Wartime StrainTransportation Policy Gets Left Behind in Presidential RaceDhaka's Revolutionary Makeover Pits Visions of Peace Against VengeanceDrug Decriminalization Spawns a Political Debacle for ProgressivesAt the COP28 climate talks in Dubai last year, leaders from more than 130 nations agreed to triple renew
Rainfall warnings are now in effect across parts of eastern Nova Scotia and Newfoundland as leftovers from Oscar threaten heavy downpours and localized flooding this weekend. Some areas could see as much as 125 mm
Get ready for a quick return to more seasonal conditions across southern Ontario for this weekend, but temperatures will still rebound in time for Halloween!