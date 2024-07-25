City of Council Bluffs makes changes to trash collection schedule amid high temperatures in forecast
With high temperatures in the forecast Council Bluffs is changing its trash collection schedule for next week.
With high temperatures in the forecast Council Bluffs is changing its trash collection schedule for next week.
One of two wildfires threatening the historic resort town raged into Jasper Wednesday, consuming homes and businesses in a wall of flame. The wildfire, whipped into a firestorm by intense winds, burned with such intensity and speed, it sent plumes of ash and flames shooting hundreds of feet into the air. James Eastham, a Parks Canada wildfire information officer, said firefighters were faced with a wall of flame that proved impossible to contain. "Fire behaviour was intense," Eastham said in an
A warning has been issued in Kananaskis Country after a 1.5-metre-long ball python was spotted in Bow Valley Provincial Park on the past weekend.The large snake, which is native to Africa, is not venomous. However, Alberta Parks officials say they can be a threat to wild animals and small pets, as well as a problem for ecosystems and biodiversity in the province.Officials say the serpent was spotted "well away from campgrounds and facilities." They are asking anyone who sees the snake to call Ka
A B.C. cyclist is recovering after a run-in with a grizzly and two cubs that ended with the bear getting punched in the face. According to conservation officer Matthew Corbett, a man was riding his bike along a forested trail next to Anderson Flats Provincial Park in northwest B.C. when he surprised a female grizzly and her two cubs in a clearing. "The bear just immediately charged him, knocked him down," Corbett said. But the man put his bike between himself and the bear, which prevented him fr
EDMONTON — Thousands of wildfire evacuees forced from Jasper National Park into British Columbia along smoke-choked mountain roads Monday were directed Tuesday to make a wide U-turn and head home if they needed a place to stay.
‘Road ecology’ is the focus of Crossings, a powerful new book by environmental journalist Ben Goldfarb.
Tuataras are one of the world’s oldest surviving species and lived on Earth before the dinosaurs.
A solar storm erupted from the surface of the Sun over the weekend, aimed more or less directly at Earth.
An estimated 25,000 people evacuated from Jasper overnight had to flee along B.C. Highway 16 and many of them ended up in the small towns along that road. Alissa Thibault reports from Coldwater.
The solar storm that erupted on Sunday apparently swept by us with little impact, but a second could spark auroras Wednesday night.
Severe thunderstorm risk to hit Alberta as heat finally decreases in the province
Alberta contends with another day of severe thunderstorm opportunity on Thursday, with beneficial rains for the wildfires, while parts of Saskatchewan and Manitoba deal with a period of extreme heat
WASHINGTON (AP) — On Sunday, the Earth sizzled to the hottest day ever measured by humans, yet another heat record shattered in the past couple of years, according to the European climate service Copernicus Tuesday.
A reality show contestant who killed and ate a protected bird has been let off with a warning after New Zealand wildlife officials said cast members were tired, hungry and placed in a “unique” situation.
Researchers at the Oswaldo Cruz Institute in Brazil found cocaine in 13 Brazilian Sharpnose sharks caught off the coast of Rio de Janeiro.
The public can see the hatchlings this coming Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Fort Worth Zoo’s Museum of Living Art.
The world's largest platypus conservation centre has welcomed its first residents as part of a project to protect the semi-aquatic mammal found only in Australia amid threats to its habitat from extreme weather and humans. The four platypuses - two females and two males - were released over the last two weeks into a custom-built research facility at Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, about 400 km (250 miles), northwest of Sydney. Featuring multi-tiered streams, waterfalls, pools and earth banks for burrowing, the facility will help researchers understand more about the species, Taronga Conservation Society Australia official Phoebe Meagher told Reuters.
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Bud has formed in the Eastern Pacific off the coast of Mexico.
The men were thrown into the sea off Odiorne Point in Rye, New Hampshire after the humpback slammed into them. Lucky for them, two teenagers were there to help.
Storm threat arises in Ontario & Quebec, with the most severe potential in Eastern Ontario and SW Quebec. Localized flooding will be the largest threat as training thunderstorms could lead to excess rainfall over a single region. Rotating storms increase in potential the closer we get to the Ottawa Valley. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
Microbes living in tree bark are absorbing methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from the atmosphere on a massive scale, a study found.