City Council Hopeful Harvey Epstein Responds To 'SNL' Skit About Him

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein. Erik McGregor via Getty Images

New York Assemblymember Harvey Epstein and New York City Council hopeful joked about the “Saturday Night Live” skit poking fun at Epstein’s name.

“I agree with John [Mulaney]… let’s not call it Epstein’s Island,” Epstein wrote on social media, referring to a joke in the skit.

I agree with John @mulaney… let’s not call it Epstein’s Island. https://t.co/4B82PyfsnC — Harvey Epstein (@Harvey4council) November 3, 2024

Mulaney, who played Epstein in the skit, joked about the politician sharing a name with Harvey Weinstein, the movie producer and convicted sex offender, and Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 awaiting trial for sex trafficking minors.

“Look. Is my name ideal?” Mulaney, playing Harvey Epstein in the skit asks. “Of course not. I share names with two of the most notorious sex perverts of all time. You think I don’t know that?”

The skit, which is made to seem like an ad for Harvey Epstein, attempts to show that he is a different person than Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein, while New Yorkers say they are voting for him because “everyone deserves a second chance” and “he knows a lot of famous people.”

“Even Hillary couldn’t kill this guy,” one fake New Yorker says, referencing a conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton had Jeffrey Epstein killed. “Good for him. He’s a survivor.”

A narrator also says that Harvey Epstein “looks out for miners.”

“M-i-n-e-r-s,” Mulaney says. “That is an important distinction,” adding that he loves children “not in a creepy way.”

The skit ends with the narrator saying that if New Yorkers elect Harvey Epstein, they can make New York “Epstein’s island,” a joke in reference to the private island Jeffrey Epstein owned, where he allegedly committed many of his crimes.

Related...