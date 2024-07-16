City-County Council approves ordinance cracking down on backyard breeding

CBC

Fewer butterflies are flying around Metro Vancouver this year, and their scarcity is leaving scientists and community members with more questions than answers.Stephen Deedes-Vincke says he has seen almost none of the insects in North Vancouver's hub, known as Butterflyway Lane.As a "butterfly way ranger" with the David Suzuki Foundation's Butterflyway Project, his job is to help butterflies and bees thrive, but this year has been challenging. "This year, I have seen about two or three, and norma