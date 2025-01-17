City of Cranbrook under boil water advisory until at least Monday
The City of Cranbrook has issued a boil water notice for the entire city of more than 20,000 people. As Corey Bullock reports, it's expected to last at least through the weekend.
With wildfires becoming more common and freshwater resources becoming scarce in some parts of the world, using ocean water to fight fires sounds like a simple solution. However, saltwater has a host of hazards. Kim MacDonald explains why it is only used as a last resort.
Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency struggled to answer straightforward questions about science. At his confirmation hearing on Thursday, former Rep. Lee Zeldin faced scrutiny of his limited environmental experience. For one senator, Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse, this took the form of a science pop quiz—asking, in his words, “really basic no-tricks questions about climate change.” Whitehouse started off with a softball: “First, as a matter of law, is carbon dioxide a p
John Cassidy, an earthquake seismologist with Natural Resources of Canada, says a volcano located 500 kilometres off the coast of B.C. could erupt this year, and it's an exciting opportunity for scientists to observe its impacts.
The polar vortex will soon elongate over North America with a dangerous cold moving into sections of Canada and the U.S.
UPDATED with latest: Two more people were behind bars today for allegedly setting small fires in Los Angeles as crews continued efforts to contain the major blazes that have killed dozens of people and destroyed roughly 13,000 structures. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna reported there have been 44 arrests so far, 36 in the …
As January brings the ice and snow, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.
An ambitious plan from celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary to build the "world's largest" AI data centre in northern Alberta is facing opposition from a First Nation in the region.In December, O'Leary Ventures announced plans to build Wonder Valley, a $70-billion data centre in the Municipal District of Greenview, near Grande Prairie.The project has been widely praised, including by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.Its location would put it on traditional territory of the Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation. "
It may come as a bit of a shock that Toronto has seen more snowfall than Canada's usual top suspect for the highest accumulation at this point in the winter
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
A potent cold front will open the door to frigid Arctic air, with some of the coldest conditions in years set to spread across Ontario
Colossal Biosciences, which aims to revive extinct species, has raised an additional $200 million. Critics say de-extinction in its purest sense isn’t possible.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The windy, flame-fanning weather that put the nation's second most-populous metropolitan region on edge eased up Wednesday as firefighters made significant gains against the two massive wildfires burning around Los Angeles.
The video, first posted on Instagram, shows Jeffrey Ku and his wife Cheryl gather their possessions to leave their home during the Eaton fire.
Several episodes of light snow set to hit Ontario ahead of a potent cold front that opens the door to Arctic air, which will fan out across the region. Some of the coldest air of the season to come
Beware changing conditions throughout southern Ontario into the Thursday evening commute
A wildlife team from the United States has begun capturing grey wolves in British Columbia for release in Colorado after voters in the state approved a proposal to reintroduce the animals, which have been "functionally extinct" there for 75 years.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Easing winds delivered a brief but much-needed reprieve to firefighters Tuesday as they battled two massive blazes burning in the Los Angeles area, and the National Weather Service pushed back its unusually dire warning of critical fire weather until early the following day.
The term "green cement" is still relatively new, but a Cape Breton economic development group feels the Strait of Canso could be the newest home for carbon-removal technologies that have already enjoyed success in the province. The Cape Breton Partnership says unidentified business interests have shown interest in launching a green cement facility in Point Tupper Industrial Park.A survey commissioned by the partnership says the industry chalked up $84.5 billion in business globally two years ago
Interviews with pilots paint a graphic picture of the struggle to maintain control of their ships amid one of the most intense and complicated airborne firefights in U.S. history.
Snow squall warnings still ongoing across parts of Ontario, with additional, local accumulations of 5-10 cm expected through Wednesday