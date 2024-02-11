City of Dawson Creek commends fire department

The City of Dawson Creek took to social media this week, commending the Dawson Creek Fire Department for swiftly putting out a fire at the Mile Zero Hotel on Feb. 8.

"Upon arrival, they found smoke on the second floor and were able to locate the source of the fire. Due to their quick actions, they pulled an occupant to safety and successfully put the fire out, saving the building and surrounding infrastructure as well," wrote the city on Facebook.

"We're proud to have such a great team of firefighters keeping our community safe," they added.

The department said it's been a busy start to the month for their firefighters, noting two other fires attended and extinguished.

On Feb. 2, crews faced heavy flames and smoke at a commercial building fire at 600 block of 113th, remaining on-scene for over three and a half hours to battle the blaze, explained the Dawson Creek Fire Fighters Association's Facebook page in a post.

On Feb. 4, their crews received a call for a residential structure fire in the regional district with an occupant trapped inside. Firefighters quickly located the lone occupant outside and relocated them to a safe area for assessment by BC EHS Paramedics.

"Special thanks to Pouce Coupe Volunteer in providing their water tender for mutual aide," the post further notes.

