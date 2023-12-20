City of Denver spreads holiday cheer to 1,500 migrant children thanks to donations

CBC

It has been eight months since Nathan's family in Waterloo region has seen him and now the family is holding a vigil in Waterloo this weekend to renew hope that he's is still out there somewhere.Nathan, 37, who grew up in Waterloo region, has been missing since May 12, when he was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West in Toronto, leaving behind his cellphone and wallet at home. There have been no confirmed sightings of Nathan since he went missing.Nathan's c