City documents outline stormwater drain problem, including historic underfunding
The City of San Diego's budget shows that it spends more and more money each year on stormwater work, but other documents show it’s incredibly underfunded.
The City of San Diego's budget shows that it spends more and more money each year on stormwater work, but other documents show it’s incredibly underfunded.
Four days after a truck spilled an oily substance over about 40 kilometres of central Alberta highway, the stretch of road coated by the industrial muck remains impassable.As of Monday morning, Highway 20 between Township Road 470 and Highway 39 southwest of Edmonton remains closed and is expected to remain so for days.Highway 39 at the spill site is only open to one lane of alternating traffic as crews continue to vacuum an oily substance off the asphalt. There is no timeline for when cleanup o
The killer whales "assaulted" the adult gray whale for nearly an hour in rarely documented behavior.
Drone footage shot off the coast of Southern California may have enabled the first ever sighting of a newborn great white shark in the wild.
Royal Caribbean International's newest addition to its fleet, the Icon of the Seas, began its maiden voyage from Miami over the weekend. The ship, which measures more than 350 metres long and can carry up to 7,600 passengers, is crewed by more than 2,000 people. But environmental groups are concerned that the vessel, which is built to run on liquefied natural gas, will leak harmful methane into the atmosphere.
A YouTuber may have captured the first pictures of the early hours of a baby great white shark's life.
Parts of the East Coast will need to prepare for a snowy, windy Monday as a storm will clip the region, likely to disrupt travel and lead to cancellations
The hunting dog was chasing down pigs through woods before disappearing off the edge of the quarry, Georgia officials said.
This special hunt will be different from normal Mississippi alligator hunts.
Heavy rain will persist into the first half of the week as a stubborn atmospheric river lingers over British Columbia
British Columbia faces an escalating threat of avalanches and flooding this week due to excessive rainfall and snowmelt, putting residents and communities at risk.
Over 100 mm of rainfall was reported across the South Coast, with very mild temperatures continuing. Get the latest with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton.
Arctic air surging south can reach all the way to southern Mexico in the fall and winter, generating a roaring wind known as a Tehuantepecer
An atmospheric river is driving temperatures into the teens, melting alpine snow and bringing over 100mm of rain over a few days. Flood watches are in place for the Pacific coast
Alligators have been in brumation for weeks. They are beginning to emerge from the mud now that temperatures are rising and they’re hungry
Massive snowfall is heading to Atlantic Canada, with some regions expecting up to a whopping 30 cm of snow! This impending snowstorm threatens to create travel nightmares and blizzard-like conditions. The Weather Network meteorologist Rhythm Reet breaks down the timing and potential impacts.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s demand for gas is driving $223 billion in new investment to produce the fuel globally during the next decade, according to a new study that casts a spotlight on the region’s broad carbon footprint even as it tries to rein in emissions. Most Read from BloombergTraders Line Up for ‘Once-in-a-Generation’ Emerging Markets BetEvergrande Set for Liquidation as China Property Crisis Drags OnTrump Cash Stockpile at Risk From $450 Million Dual VerdictsBlackstone Is Building a $25
While studying human evolution to find solutions for the growing climate crisis, researchers found a mix of encouraging and depressing results.
Massive vehicle fire closes westbound lanes of SR-528 in Orange County
There are more microbes in the human body, than there are people on earth.The tiny organisms help digest food, neutralize toxins and can even help control greenhouse gas emissions. While they make life possible, some scientists say microbes are missing from climate models and solutions — and that needs to change.Microbes, also known as microorganisms, refer to anything living we cannot see without a microscope, including viruses, bacteria and fungi. "They support all life on Earth," said Lisa St
Russia's energy ministry has proposed restricting flights over Russian energy facilities, the Vedomosti daily reported on Monday, after a spate of Ukraine-linked attacks this month on oil infrastructure. The newspaper said that under the plan, only aircraft deployed to protect energy facilities, and planes of top Russian officials or of visiting foreign officials would be allowed to fly with special permission in the designated zones. Russia's energy ministry did not immediately comment on the report.