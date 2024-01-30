City documents outline stormwater drain problem, including historic underfunding

CBC

Four days after a truck spilled an oily substance over about 40 kilometres of central Alberta highway, the stretch of road coated by the industrial muck remains impassable.As of Monday morning, Highway 20 between Township Road 470 and Highway 39 southwest of Edmonton remains closed and is expected to remain so for days.Highway 39 at the spill site is only open to one lane of alternating traffic as crews continue to vacuum an oily substance off the asphalt. There is no timeline for when cleanup o