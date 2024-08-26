‘City of Dreams’ Filmmakers Give Away $1 Million in Preview Tickets to Human Trafficking Organizations, Churches and More – Film News in Brief

The filmmakers behind the child trafficking drama “City of Dreams” are giving away $1 million worth of preview tickets to human trafficking support organizations, survivors, churches, schools and those who couldn’t afford to see the film otherwise.

The giveaway, which is expected to draw more than 50,000 moviegoers, was made possible through a donation by John Devaney, founder of United Capital and Manor House Films. Those who receive tickets can preview the film as early as Wednesday, two days before its official premiere.

More from Variety

“[Director Mohit Ramchandani] has done a brilliant job through this powerful and unforgettable film by focusing on this issue and telling this story, inspired by true events. Few topics deserve a more urgent spotlight and my family, and I are privileged that we can help raise awareness by providing the opportunity to help protect and save innocent children from slavery,” said Devaney. “We know America will be as moved as our growing list of ambassadors and influencers who have signed on to pledge their support to the film.”

The 16th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival, presented by the “2025 Toyota Camry,” announces this year’s selections

Hola México Film Festival, the largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico, will return for its 16th annual edition Sept. 20–27 during Hispanic Heritage Month.

This year’s festival selections include a diverse slate of films in genres such as comedy, horror, social-political interest, LGBTQ themes and more. The festival selections are:

MEXICO AHORA

*Casi El Paraiso / Almost Paradise Dir. Edgar San Juan

**Todas Menos Tú / Anyone But Her Dir. Luis Kuri

Dante y Soledad / Dante And Soledad Dir. Alexandra De La Mora

Arillo De Hombre Muerto Dir. Alejandro Gerber Bicecci

***Un Actor Malo / Bad Actor Dir. Jorge Cuchí

Todo el Silencio / All the Silence Dir. Diego del Rio

A Cielo Abierto / Upon Open Sky Dir. Mariana Arriaga y Santiago Arriaga

Firma Aquí / Sign Here Dir. Enrique Vázquez

Soy Lo Que Nunca Fui / Broken Borders Dir. Rodrigo Alvarez Flores

The Wingwalker Dir. Alonso Alvarez-Barreda

Buen Salvaje / Good Savage Dir. Santiago Mohar Volkow

Tótem / Totem Dir. Lila Avilés

El Eco / The Echo Dir. Tatiana Huezo

NOCTURNO

***Párvulos: Hijos Del Apocalipsis / Toddlers: Children of the ApocalypseDir. Isaac Ezban

Masacre en Teques / Massacre in Teques Dir. Rodrigo Hernández Cruz

DOCUMENTAL

Tratado de invisibilidad / Invisibility Treaty Dir. Luciana Kaplan

El Guardián de las Monarcas / The Guardian of the Monarchs Dir. Emiliano Ruprah de Fin

***TransMéxico Dir. Claudia Sanchez

EL OTRO MEXICO

Jíkuri. Journey to the Land of the Tarahumara Dir. Federico Cecchetti

M20 Matamoros Ejido 20 Dir. Leonor Maldonado

[*Opening Night Film / ** Closing Night Screening / *** Special Showcase]

Tickets and more info are available at the festival’s website here.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.