City golf courses finally thawing enough to open for season

Just one week ago, Calgarians were shoveling out from the latest dump of spring snow.

But now, spring finally appears to be here for good and local golf courses are busy preparing for the season.

A few private courses were actually open on Tuesday, and city courses and ranges are following suit.

Both Shaganappi Point and McCall driving ranges are currently open, so golfers can start brushing the dust off their backswings.

The Confederation driving range is expected to open on Wednesday.

The 18 holes at Maple Ridge will open with permanent greens on Friday, while the McCall Par 3 course will open on Saturday.

The courses at Shaganappi Point, Confederation and Lakeview are expected to be ready next week, while Richmond Green won't open until May 13.

Late start to season

Greg Steinraths, the manger of golf and sport development with Calgary recreation, said city courses are two or three weeks past their normal opening date, because of this year's harsh winter.

He said they are working hard to get the courses ready for eager golfers.

"We want to make sure that it's not only safe for people out there, not too soft … but we also have to protect the asset," he said.

Some private courses outside the city, like Heritage Point in De Winton, are still waiting for more snow to melt before they can announce an opening date.

"With our property out here, we do have some areas that are in the trees that don't see a lot of sun this time of year," said Steven Richardson, the head golf pro at the course.

"So we've got lots of people on that are moving snow and doing whatever we can, to try and get the golf course open as soon as possible."

Most courses expect to be at least partly open by May 5.

