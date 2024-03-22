City of Iqaluit considers new subdivision near Inuit lands, Aqsarniit hotel

The City of Iqaluit is considering the possibility of a new subdivision to be developed by the Qikiqtani Inuit Association near the Aqsarniit hotel.

Matthew Dodds, Iqaluit’s director of planning and development, presented the proposal at Tuesday’s planning and development committee meeting.

He noted that council previously voted to pursue this possible subdivision in 2022, but there have been a few new issues to emerge since then.

They include Iqaluit receiving money through the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund earlier this year, a study being conducted to improve the flow of traffic near Inuksuk High School and other infrastructure upgrades in the core area.

One of the concepts for the new subdivision includes a possible new bypass road that would branch off of Kangiq & Iniq Drive, which could alleviate traffic.

Coun. Kyle Sheppard was the only committee member to comment on the proposal during the meeting.

He said he thinks the city needs to “move ahead on this as quickly as possible,” get the consultations done and start a negotiation process with the developer.

He also added that the city will need help making sure its services such as the fire department and water delivery are able to keep up with growth.

“In the coming years, we could easily see 1,000 or more new units in our community, and there’s been very little talk of other parties providing injections to help us deal with that growth,” he said.

“Whether it’s Inuit organizations, private developers, Government of Nunavut or Nunavut Housing Corp., we’re going to need help to provide the adequate services that these new developments are going to need.”

Committee members voted 6-0 to move ahead with with the project. Councillors Romeyn Stevenson and Harry Flaherty did not vote because they declared conflicts of interest.

That work includes directing city staff to prepare a memorandum of understanding with Qikiqtani Inuit Association over planning and development, conduct community engagement, draft a private land development agreement with QIA and prepare a rezoning bylaw for council to consider.

The area for the proposed subdivision borders Inuit Owned Lands, which means the city will need to sign the memorandum of agreement with QIA to outline responsibilities over issues like road and infrastructure development, planning and development schemes, said Aleksey Cameron, the city’s spokesperson.

The community engagement results and draft memorandum of understanding will head back to committee and council for consideration, Cameron said.

Jeff Pelletier, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunatsiaq News