City of Jackson holds career expo

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Madeleine McCann: shocking new revelation links suspect to youngster's disappearance
Madeleine McCann went missing from a hotel room in Portugal back in 2007
- CNN
‘The day has finally come’: Years in the making, evidence leads investigators to Rex Heuermann
Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.
- CNN
Passenger tracks missing luggage to home of airport store worker, who is now charged with felony theft
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
- People
Ohio Teen Gave 33-Year-Old Boyfriend Ultimatum to Kill His Mom. When He Didn't, She Bludgeoned Woman to Death
Kaitlyn Coones, then 17, reportedly admitted that she killed her adult boyfriend's mother because she felt the mom disapproved of their relationship
- People
The Convicted “Rust” Armorer Whom Prosecutors Want to Testify at Alec Baldwin’s Trial Said She Wants to See Him ‘In Jail’
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Hunter Biden Prosecutors Might’ve Already Lost the Jury
The Hunter Biden trial starting in Wilmington, Delaware, is a poster-child case for potential jury nullification.Biden, the only surviving son of President Joe Biden, is being tried for possessing a firearm while being a user of illegal drugs or drug addict and for lying about the same on a purchase form when he bought a gun. On the surface, the prosecution—a culmination of more than a half-decade of investigation by Special Counsel David Weiss—would appear to have a slam dunk case because there
- The Canadian Press
Police officers in the Philippines arrested for kidnapping 4 tourists and demanding a ransom
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Four police officers assigned in the Philippine capital region have been arrested for kidnapping for ransom that victimized four foreign tourists, officials said Wednesday.
- CBC
Southern Manitoba town shocked by fatal police shooting after vehicle pursuit from Winnipeg
Residents of a small southern Manitoba community are in shock after their town saw the conclusion of a police chase across the region that ended with officers shooting and killing one suspect and another one fleeing to Saskatchewan, where he was eventually caught. David Frank Burling, 29, was arrested along with a woman near Springside, Sask., about 25 kilometres northwest of Yorkton, around 2:30 p.m. CT following an hours-long search, Saskatchewan RCMP said Wednesday afternoon. Earlier that day
- ABC News
Retired NASCAR driver and son arrested for alleged assaults on police during Jan. 6 riot
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
- CBC
With Calgary woman starving herself to death, court of appeal scrambling to expedite MAID case
Lawyers and judges are scrambling to expedite the case of a Calgary woman who was approved for medical assistance in dying (MAID) but is, instead, starving herself to death. The 27-year-old woman, who can only be identified as M.V. because of a publication ban, was set to receive MAID in February but her father, known as W.V., has been fighting in court to prevent that from happening. Earlier this year, W.V. got a temporary injunction, blocking his daughter's MAID access. Although a Court of Kin
- The Canadian Press
Police in B.C. arrest two for theft of $2.5M worth of stolen vehicles
VANCOUVER — Two men face more than a dozen charges each after British Columbia's provincial auto crime team recovered 29 high-end vehicles valued at $2.5 million.
- The Canadian Press
A Colorado woman who was handcuffed in a police car hit by a train receives an $8.5M settlement
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who was seriously injured when a freight train hit the parked police vehicle in which she sat handcuffed has reached an $8.5 million settlement, a lawyer representing two of the involved police officers said Wednesday.
- The Canadian Press
Trump ally Steve Bannon must surrender to prison by July 1 to start contempt sentence, judge says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the U.S. Capitol insurrection, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
- CNN
The Gilgo Beach killings suspect’s wife unknowingly helped in his arrest. She’s now filed for divorce
In her more than 27 years of marriage to Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellerup likely did not know about the gruesome double life her husband is accused of living, Suffolk County’s top cop says.
- People
Teen Was Fatally Shot Protecting Younger Sister Nearly 13 Years Ago, and Suspects Were Just Arrested
Caleb Witty, 17, had been walking home from a street festival with his younger sister
- USA TODAY
Chicago woman loses baby after teens kicked, punched her in random attack, report says
The woman told local media she and her husband were attacked while walking on the street after a dinner date.
- PA Media: UK News
Pair who filmed as they tortured vulnerable man to death jailed for life
Zoe Rider, 36, and Nicola Lethbridge, 45, attacked their 60-year-old neighbour Stephen Koszyczarski in his flat last year.
- INSIDER
A drunk Russian soldier killed 7 of his comrades when he threw a grenade into their barracks
Dmitry Lobovikov, a former junior sergeant in the Russian military, said he was drunk when he killed seven soldiers with a grenade.
- The Canadian Press
He helped turn Detroit's riverfront into an attraction. Feds say he stole $40M while doing it
DETROIT (AP) — A man who for years controlled the finances at a group that has turned Detroit's riverfront into a popular attraction was charged Wednesday with embezzling tens of millions of dollars.
- CBC
Man charged, $1M in stolen Alberta cars recovered in Nova Scotia
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen