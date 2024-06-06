City of Jackson holds career expo

CBC

Lawyers and judges are scrambling to expedite the case of a Calgary woman who was approved for medical assistance in dying (MAID) but is, instead, starving herself to death. The 27-year-old woman, who can only be identified as M.V. because of a publication ban, was set to receive MAID in February but her father, known as W.V., has been fighting in court to prevent that from happening. Earlier this year, W.V. got a temporary injunction, blocking his daughter's MAID access. Although a Court of Kin