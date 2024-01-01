City of Kawartha Lakes calls on residents to volunteer for municipal committees by January 8

From meeting new people to sharing ideas and influencing local governance, area municipalities are seeking input, and action, from its residents in the new year.

In Kawartha Lakes, the municipality is calling on people to fill eight positions on various committees in 2024.

"Volunteering for a Kawartha Lakes board or committee is more than just a civic duty," said Kawartha Lakes in a media release.

"It's a chance to engage with the community (meet new people, share ideas, and talents), influence local governance (provide input into strategic direction setting and decision-making of the municipality) address community issues (support local government in effectively tackling local challenges), (and) make a meaningful impact (contribute to the betterment of Kawartha Lakes)."

Boards and committees provide advice and recommendations to council. Most committees include members of the public and members of council.

Kawartha Lakes is currently looking to community members to fill committee seats for the duration of the current term of council until November 14, 2026. The application deadline is Monday, January 8th.

Citizens are specifically needed for the City of Kawartha Lakes committee of adjustment, the City of Kawartha Lakes environmental advisory committee, the Fenelon landfill public review committee, and the Lindsay Ops landfill public review committee.

The committee of adjustment is a planning committee that approves or denies minor variance applications to the municipality's zoning bylaws. The committee also makes decisions on land severances.

Meanwhile, the Kawartha Lakes environmental advisory committee's mission is to advise council and educate the public on issues that impact the environment of the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The Fenelon landfill public review committee "serves as a point for discussion" about information regarding the operation of the Fenelon landfill site, including environmental monitoring, maintenance, complaint resolution, and new approvals or amendments to existing certificates of approval related to the operation of the landfill site, according to Kawartha Lakes.

The Lindsay Ops landfill public review committee also serves as a channel for discussion about information regarding the operation of the Lindsay Ops landfill site, including environmental monitoring, maintenance, complaint resolution and new approvals or amendments to existing certificates of approval related to the operation of the landfill site, according to the municipality.

"These are unique opportunities for residents of Kawartha Lakes to actively participate in local governance and contribute to our community's future."

For more information about joining a Kawartha Lakes board or committee, visit kawarthalakes.ca/committees.

The City of Peterborough is also calling on residents to participate in a civic engagement exercise.

The city is conducting a survey about its current membership model for recreation, fitness, and leisure services, and is also hosting in-person consultations during the first two to three weeks of January 2024.

Peterborough is inviting community members to have their say about a new "tiered community membership model," including what is working well, what requires improvement, and what residents would like to see included in a community membership.

The new model would include access to recreation facilities throughout the city that offer public swimming sessions, public skating sessions, sports, adult leisure programming, fitness classes and more, the city noted.

Locations may include the Peterborough Sport and Wellness Centre, the McDonnel Street Community Centre, the Healthy Planet Arena, and the new Miskin Law Community Complex currently under construction in Morrow Park.

"All the information that is shared will be reviewed by staff and considered when finalizing the recommended membership model," the city noted in a media release. "Final recommendations on the membership model will be considered by city council through a recommendation report in the spring of 2024."

The online survey will be available until Friday, January 19th.

Staff will also be available at city recreation facilities in early January to answer questions and seek feedback from residents. Visit the city’s website at www.connectptbo.ca/community-recreation-membership for dates and times of the in-person consultation sessions.

Natalie Hamilton, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, KawarthaNOW