City of Lakewood debunks myths over its migrant response
The City of Lakewood is debunking myths regarding its migrant response after a conversation between Denver and Lakewood city leaders led to rumors that spiraled out of control.
The City of Lakewood is debunking myths regarding its migrant response after a conversation between Denver and Lakewood city leaders led to rumors that spiraled out of control.
The Duke of Sussex met with his father King Charles at Clarence House less than 24 hours after his cancer diagnosis
In a heartfelt revelation, Prince William shared with an MBE recipient the exceptional care the Princess of Wales received. See details.
Kate Middleton is recovering at home following abdominal surgery, but royal fans have spotted a new update on the Royal Family website
If King Charles III were to abdicate or pass away, what would happen to his wife Queen Camilla? Find out here
And there are apparently plans for Harry to be in the U.K. more often.
Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, the 19-year-old grandson of actor Robert De Niro, died of a drug overdose. He was the son of De Niro's adopted daughter.
Trump’s former lawyer was appearing in bankruptcy court after being ordered to pay $148m in damages over a defamation case
The first-time parents previously claimed that the medical staff "propped [their newborn's head] on top of his body" to conceal the fact that he was decapitated
"At the bottom, she wrote ‘I love you.'"
“I think that he’s probably more concentrating on that,” said Tim Parlatore.
The CNN anchor fact-checked Carlson hard on a claim that even the Kremlin debunked.
Video appears to show Ukrainian FPV drones destroying Russian armored vehicles, and Russian military bloggers and pro-Putin channels are frustrated.
Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is taking the Canada Revenue Agency to court in a tax dispute of over $8 million. Court documents show Tavares filed an appeal through his lawyers last week in the Tax Court of Canada seeking to have the CRA's reassessment of his 2018 tax return annulled. The CRA, according to the appeal, determined Tavares's 2018 income was $17.8 million higher than reported and ordered the player to pay $6.8 million in taxes — over 38 per cent — plus $1.2 million in int
This simple trick from cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt makes a big difference!
The veteran Super Bowl broadcaster said a “big something” will happen due to the Las Vegas setting.
Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021.
Texas Rep. Chip Roy left the CNN anchor stunned with his explanation.
Ty Cobb also destroyed former President Donald Trump’s response to his immunity ruling, calling it “red meat” and saying “none of it is true.”
Aniston quips about forgetting who her colleague of 10 years is in the new Super Bowl ad
Funding for public utilities made up just 2.2% of Russia's total expenditure in 2023. Meanwhile, Moscow blew 21% of its budget on defense.