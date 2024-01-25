City leaders announce plans to build state-of-the art soccer stadium for Union Omaha as part of $300 million project
Five players from Canada's 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days amid a report that five members of that team have been asked to surrender to police to face sexual assault charges. Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton, who is now playing in Europe, all have been granted indefinite leave, with the absences announced
The first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991 has decided to take his game to the next level full-time.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also revealed what he told Bills’ Josh Allen at halftime. Sort of.
Sinner beat Djokovic twice at the end of last season, while familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev also meet.
So will the Nigeria striker choose Manchester United, Chelsea, or Arsenal?
In a recent video, most of the Packers said they wouldn't trust any of their teammates to date their sister.
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing two unnamed sources, reported Wednesday the pending charges are connected to an alleged group sexual assault of a woman in a hotel room. The incident is alleged to have occurred following a Hockey Canada gala in June 2018 where the players were honoured for their victory at that yea
The Gunners are targeting Martin Zubimendi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United and Liverpool eye up Leny Yoro
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev's run to a second Australian Open semifinal has drawn attention to his business in other courts. As the season's first major was starting, news emerged that a German court set a trial date in May over an assault allegation dating to 2020 after Zverev challenged a penalty order issued by a judge — a step before a trial. Since then, Zverev has put together five wins and is two from a title in Australia. He's beaten No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to set up
According to the latest report, the Los Angeles Lakers are no longer considering a trade for Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine.
This mock trade would see the Chicago Bulls send Zach LaVine to the Los Angeles Lakers in a massive three-team deal.
Troy Aikman says the question for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys isn’t what happens in the regular season but the playoffs.
Predictions and picks for the NFC championship matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers.
Jim Harbaugh is heading back to the NFL, and he'll owe a relative pittance to Michigan football as he joins the Los Angeles Chargers.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev. The sixth-seeded Zverev was a up a break in the third set at 5-3 and missed a chance to serve it out but the Olympic champion didn't blink when he got another chance in the fourth, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory. Alcaraz won Wimbledon last ye
Plot twist! Dana White dropped a bombshell on the MMA world, announcing the signing of Kayla Harrison and her debut at UFC 300.
TORONTO — A new-look Toronto Raptors team means turning a three-day break into a mini-training camp. The Raptors have introduced five new players to their roster in the past month, trading for Canadian RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora and Kyra Lewis Jr. in two deals with the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers. Head coach Darko Rajakovic said on Wednesday that the mini-camp includes the "Raptors 60," which is 60 minutes of work before the actual practice begins. "For some
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers on Wednesday, leaving Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh signed a five-year deal a person close to the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Chargers did not announce the terms. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decis
The defending champion reversed the result of the US Open final with a 7-6 (2) 6-4 triumph.