City of Manchester hosts Pride parade and festival
Hundreds gathered in Manchester Saturday for June’s Pride Parade and festival Saturday.
Real Madrid’s plans for the 2024 summer transfer window changed drastically during the season as the team got stronger over the months, and eventually ended up lifting the La Liga and the Champions ...
Manchester United legend Roy Keane didn’t take kindly to Andrew Robertson’s post-match comments following Germany’s 5-1 win over Scotland.Euro 2024 kicked off on Friday night with Scotland being...
Albania's Nedim Bajrami surprised Italy with a goal 23 seconds in at the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament — though it didn't take long for Italy to respond
Manchester United are ready to make moves in the transfer window as they look for reinforcements to the squad.The Red Devils are exploring the market for a new striker and defender as their priority s...
USA TODAY Sports experts predict the UEFA Euro 2024 winner, as well as which player will take home the Golden Boot.
BERLIN (AP) — Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to appear in a European Championship as Spain’s new generation brushed aside Croatia’s challenge 3-0 in their opening game on Saturday.
Denmark's Euro 2024 squad refuse a pay rise to ensure their female counterparts earn equal basic pay when they represent their country.
Chinese soccer fans have poured their love — and money — into a Singaporean goalkeeper’s food stall after his performance in a game this week indirectly helped China advance to the third qualifying round for the World Cup in 2026.
Liverpool should SELL both Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz this summer according to Stan Collymore, who has even offered to drive Diaz to Barcelona should the Catalans make a suitable bid. Diaz, 27, has bee...
He made 33 appearances for the Lions last season after joining in August.
Two players on the books of Atlético Madrid have made their way onto the radar of Serie A giants AS Roma.That’s according to Italian transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio, who points towards Samu Omo...
Former Inter star Paul Ince explains why you can ‘never discount’ Italy at EURO 2024 and which players he’d poach to join England, but insists Nicolò Barella is not yet ‘world class.’The to...
Manchester United have endured one of their toughest ever seasons when it comes to injuries and this has resulted in them suffering their worst ever Premier League finish of eighth place.The problems ...
Comments laid out by the son of Barcelona icon Lionel Messi on Friday have turned heads across the continent.This comes after the youngster pointed towards a current member of Barca’s ranks as the p...
New names are coming out all the time as we approach the opening of the summer mercato and the latest to be linked with AC Milan is Cyriaque Irié.After officially announcing the appointment of Paulo ...
Leeds United are not making noises about being determined to keep hold of one of their key players who is expected to be in demand, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.After failing to win promoti...
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored twice and assisted on another goal in his first international start since November and Argentina outclassed Guatemala 4-1 on Friday night to complete its 2024 Copa America preparations.
Greedy for the ball no more, Spain has won a game by playing unlike Spain. After La Roja's 3-0 victory over Croatia 3-0 at Euro 2024 on Saturday, the match statistics showed something extremely rare: Spain had only 46% possession. Stats analyst Opta said it was the first time in 136 competitive matches that Spain had less of the ball than its opponent.
Real Madrid are not rumoured to be an option for Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.Los Blancos are monitoring the German international, alongside other Bundesliga targets, as part of a long term str...
Marcus Rashford’s last season for Manchester United has been underwhelming, to say the least.The Athletic’s recent article throws light on what went wrong.Concerns about Rashford’s off-field beh...