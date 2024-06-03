City of Milwaukee raises intersex progress Pride flag
City of Milwaukee leaders raised the intersex progress Pride flag Monday morning outside the Zeidler Municipal Building.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
The former House speaker uses some of his strongest words yet against his GOP arch-rival.
Kory McCrimmon, 16, died on Sunday afternoon after an incident in Glasgow.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he disagrees with a member of his caucus who says he wants to see more restrictions on abortion and would vote against same-sex marriage if there's a future bill on the issue in Parliament. In an interview with Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, who hosts a podcast called Uncommons, Alberta Conservative MP Arnold Viersen also stressed his social conservative credentials on other issues, saying he wants protections for what he calls the "pre-born," suppo
HAMILTON — Hamilton police say they have arrested one of Canada's most wanted fugitives while they were conducting another investigation.
ROME (Reuters) -A Dutch tourist has defaced a frescoed wall in an ancient Roman house in Herculaneum, near Naples, damaging a building that survived the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD, Italian police said on Monday. "Any damage hurts our heritage, our beauty and our identity and that is why it must be punished with the utmost firmness," Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a statement. A smaller city than its more famous neighbour Pompeii, Herculaneum was buried under a deeper layer of ash, which protected its ruins from thieves and left particularly well-preserved remains.
Jeronimo A. Duran, 33, faces charges of murder and child abuse in connection with the death of his daughter, Melody Alana Rose Duran
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A 29-year-old German police officer has died of injuries suffered during a knife attack that left five other people injured on the central square of Mannheim, officials said Sunday. The officer was stabbed several times in the head and neck by a 25-year-old immigrant from Afghanistan and underwent emergency surgery after the attack Friday, officials said. The officer was placed in an artificial coma but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted
MONTREAL — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in a boating incident in Quebec's upper Laurentians region.
The brutal attack has led to a rare outpouring of sympathy for the police.
Ashley Parmeley allegedly said she tried to "sacrifice" her son and fatally shot her daughter
A discovery of artifacts, recovered from a 2,000-year-old burial mound, shows off a little-known society’s sophistication and deep connections to the Silk Road.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Claudia Sheinbaum’s name will go down in Mexican history.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff tells CNN’s Kasie Hunt that “they should recommend a sentence no greater or no less than any other citizen would get for committing those kinds of crimes.”
The NFL star's commencement speech at Benedictine College in May saw him attack working women and the LGBTQ+ community
Warning: This story contains distressing details:A former University of Waterloo, Ont., student has pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with the stabbing of an instructor and two students during a gender-studies class in June 2023. Geovanny Villalba-Aleman appeared in a Kitchener court on Monday morning.He pleaded guilty to: Two charges of aggravated assault.One charge of assault causing bodily harm.One charge of assault with a weapon.Two students and an instructor were stabbed in Hagey
JERUSALEM (AP) — Four more hostages kidnapped on Oct. 7 were declared dead by the Israeli military — including three older adults seen in a Hamas video begging to be released. Monday's announcement heightens pressure on the Israeli government to agree to a U.S. cease-fire proposal that could secure the return of the hostages still held in Gaza and end the eight-month war. About 80 hostages in Gaza are believed to be alive, alongside the remains of 43 others. In the days since the Biden administr
"The greatest things in her life were yet to be," Deanna's mother Katherine told WCVB in 2015. "I can't believe she's been dead longer than she's been alive"
Chad Daybell was sentenced to death Saturday upon the recommendation of the jury that convicted him of first-degree murder and conspiracy charges in the killings of his first wife and two children of his second wife in a case fueled by power, sex, money and apocalyptic spiritual beliefs.