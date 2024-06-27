City of Omaha to discharge about 1 million gallons of wastewater per day into Missouri River
The City of Omaha will be discharging about 1 million gallons of wastewater per day into the Missouri River, officials said.
The summer heat hits the pause button in southern Ontario this Canada Day long weekend, but unfortunately, the rain and thunderstorm chances do not. It's a weekend you'll want to pay close attention to if you're planning any outdoor activities
Severe thunderstorms sweeping into southern Ontario on Wednesday afternoon prompted a tornado warning.
Cutting greenhouse gas emissions isn't enough. We have to start sucking CO2 from the atmosphere and companies like Equatic are leading the charge.
‘Keep an eye on it.’
Scientists fear Washington’s Mount Rainier could trigger a swift debris flow caused by melting snow and ice. An event could endanger nearby populated areas.
B.C. has already seen more than its monthly average rainfall this month, and now up to 30 mm of more rain is on deck for some to end off June
The Prince of Wales wore an eco-friendly tie at the Breakthrough Energy Summit on Thursday, June 27
Thursday on the Prairies will see widespread, heavy rain and thunderstorms. Some storms will have the chance to become severe and possibly produce a tornado or two. The Weather Network meteorologist Laura Power has the full forecast.
CALGARY — The City of Calgary renewed its state of emergency on Thursday to remind its approximately 1.6 million residents that water conservation efforts need to be taken seriously.
The kinkajou, a small tropical mammal, was transported to the Point Defiance Zoo in Tacoma, where he will "undergo a comprehensive wellness exam."
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A house that was teetering on the edge of an eroding riverbank near a Minnesota dam collapsed into the river in the latest jarring example of extreme weather gripping the upper Midwest.
An off-duty fisherman enjoying a boat trip with his wife spots a humpback whale feeding on eels.
All of the repairs to the 11-kilometre-long water feeder main that ruptured earlier this month are complete, the excavation sites are backfilled and there's a fresh layer of pavement overtop. Now, Calgary's mayor says, commuters can expect 16th Avenue N.W. to reopen Friday — but not without a few bumps in the road, though."Please be prepared for a few bumps. We're missing just a little bit of pavement," Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Thursday during her regular morning briefing. Gondek says the roadway
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Severe weather over days has caused havoc and destruction across the U.S. That includes torrential rains and flooding in the Upper Midwest and powerful storms in the Northeast that left a least two people dead from falling trees.
ALTON, Ill. (AP) — A giant sinkhole has swallowed the center of a soccer complex that was built over an operating limestone mine in southern Illinois, taking down a large light pole and leaving a gaping chasm where squads of kids often play. But no injuries were reported after the sinkhole opened Wednesday morning.
CALGARY — Calgary’s mayor says if everything goes to plan, the city’s water-conservation crisis could be over by Canada Day.
Wedged into the tiny holes of masonry bricks, which heat their bodies up to near 30 C, you might think Australian green and golden bell frogs would be uncomfortable.But new research says the amphibians love it, and that these DIY dry saunas — made with spray-painted bricks housed in plastic greenhouses — could give them an edge in fighting a deadly fungus."This is really exciting," said Anthony Waddle, a biologist at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia, and lead author of the new study pub
DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — Children in sandals trudge through water contaminated with sewage and scale growing mounds of garbage in Gaza’s crowded tent camps for displaced families. People relieve themselves in burlap-covered pits, with nowhere nearby to wash their hands.
Earth was cooler 55,000 years ago than today, according to researchers.
The announcement comes after a major biodiversity restoration bill in the European Union was shelved amid protests by farmers all over the continent.